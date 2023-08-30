Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Brain worm retrieved in Australia
Joe the Plumber dies
Sports

Garver homers, Heaney throws shutout ball in the Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Mets

Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver watches his home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 of 11 | 

Texas Rangers’ Mitch Garver watches his home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 of 11 | 

Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso heads to the dugout after fouling out against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 of 11 | 

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso heads to the dugout after fouling out against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith rubs a new ball after giving up a home run to Texas Rangers' during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
4 of 11 | 

New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith rubs a new ball after giving up a home run to Texas Rangers’ during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 of 11 | 

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Texas Rangers pitcher Will Smith flips the ball to first past New York Mets' Jeff McNeil for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
6 of 11 | 

Texas Rangers pitcher Will Smith flips the ball to first past New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Texas Rangers pitcher Will Smith reacts after the final out by the New York Mets during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
7 of 11 | 

Texas Rangers pitcher Will Smith reacts after the final out by the New York Mets during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran watches his RBI single against the New York Mets during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 of 11 | 

Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran watches his RBI single against the New York Mets during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9 of 11 | 

New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
10 of 11 | 

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
11 of 11 | 

New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitch Garver homered to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers, finally emerging from a slump, beat the New York Mets 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Ezequiel Duran had an RBI single and Andrew Heaney rebounded from a rough stretch with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 shutout innings for the Rangers, who began the day a game behind AL West-leading Seattle. They’ve won three of four following a season-worst eight-game slide that helped drop them out of first place for the first time since early April.

Chris Stratton (2-1) entered with two on in the sixth and retired cleanup hitter Pete Alonso on a foul popup before striking out rookie slugger Francisco Álvarez. It was Stratton’s first win for Texas since being acquired from St. Louis on July 30 in the trade that also netted starter Jordan Montgomery.

Brock Burke fanned two in a one-hit seventh and Will Smith worked a perfect eighth, combining with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for a difficult glove-to-glove flip on Jeff McNeil’s drag bunt.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Harper hits career homer No. 299, Phillies slug 5 homers in 12-7 win over Ohtani, Angels
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Vidal Brujan puts out Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler at second base and attempts to put out the runner at first during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Marlins’ Jorge Soler leaves game against Rays because of right hip tightness
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field guards wrestle down two fans who approached him as he took his spot in the field for the bottom of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Acuña’s encounter and Guaranteed Rate Field shooting raise questions about safety of players, fans

Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-out homer to Mark Vientos in the ninth before finishing for his fourth save this season and second with Texas since being obtained from Kansas City in late June.

The last-place Mets (60-73) wasted six scoreless innings from José Quintana and lost for the sixth time in seven games, equaling their season low at 13 games under .500.

Leading off the seventh, Garver drove the second pitch from reliever Drew Smith (4-5) to center field for his 13th home run of the season.

Duran added an RBI single off Phil Bickford in the ninth to make it 2-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: A scheduled bullpen session for All-Star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (right forearm strain) was pushed back a day to Wednesday. Eovaldi has been sidelined since his July 18 start against Tampa Bay. ... All-Star catcher Jonah Heim was rested in favor of light-hitting backup Austin Hedges, who entered 4 for 6 with a walk against Quintana. Hedges struck out both times up versus the left-hander. Heim pinch-hit for Hedges in the seventh and struck out, then remained in the game behind the plate. ... Touted outfield prospect Evan Carter was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock, on his 21st birthday.

UP NEXT

Texas RHP Dane Dunning (9-6, 3.36 ERA) starts Wednesday night as the Rangers try for a three-game sweep. Dunning has lost his past two starts and is 1-5 with a 4.65 ERA in his last nine. He has never faced the Mets, who had not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb