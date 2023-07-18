FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

4th overall pick Langford’s $8 million signing bonus largest ever for Texas Rangers draftee

Wyatt Langford, the Florida outfielder the Texas Rangers drafted fourth overall on July 9, is introduced Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Langford's $8 million signing bonus is the largest ever for a player drafted by the Rangers. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)
1 of 4 | 

Wyatt Langford, the Florida outfielder the Texas Rangers drafted fourth overall on July 9, is introduced Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Langford’s $8 million signing bonus is the largest ever for a player drafted by the Rangers. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers first-round draft pick Wyatt Langford, left, talks with bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, right, after taking batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)
2 of 4 | 

Texas Rangers first-round draft pick Wyatt Langford, left, talks with bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, right, after taking batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers first-round draft pick Wyatt Langford, waits on a pitch as he takes batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)
3 of 4 | 

Texas Rangers first-round draft pick Wyatt Langford, waits on a pitch as he takes batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wyatt Langford, the Florida outfielder the Texas Rangers drafted fourth overall on July 9, is introduced Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Langford's $8 million signing bonus is the largest ever for a player drafted by the Rangers. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)
4 of 4 | 

Wyatt Langford, the Florida outfielder the Texas Rangers drafted fourth overall on July 9, is introduced Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Langford’s $8 million signing bonus is the largest ever for a player drafted by the Rangers. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fourth overall draft pick Wyatt Langford, the catcher-turned-college outfielder who hit 47 homers at Florida the past two seasons, signed a contract Tuesday with an $8 million bonus that is the largest ever for a player drafted by the Texas Rangers.

“We think he’s the perfect fit for what we’re building here,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. “Who he is as a person, his winning pedigree and certainly the talent as a player.”

After appearing in only four games as a pinch-hitter as a college freshman, Langford become a starting outfielder for Florida. He hit .355 while tying the school record with 26 homers as a sophomore in 2022, and this year hit .373 with 21 homers as the Gators advanced to the championship round of the College World Series.

Other news
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, left, Ezequiel Duran (20) and first base coach Corey Ragsdale, right, celebrate after Duran's two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Robbie Grossman also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Chapman gets his first victory for Texas as the Rays allow the winning run on a wild pitch in 9th
Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on Pete Fairbanks’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester (64) walks from the bullpen after warming up with catcher Endy Rodriguez for their major league debuts in a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Endy Rodríguez, Quinn Priester debut for Pirates, who step up youth movement
Endy Rodríguez, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ system, was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel to bring in Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier during the fifth inning of baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Danny Jansen hits 3-run double as Blue Jays complete sweep, beat Diamondbacks 7-5
Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give Toronto what turned out to be an important cushion, and the Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 to complete a three-game sweep.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts leads off first during the first inning of the team's baseball game against New York Mets, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Betts’ big night leads the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the sloppy Mets
Mookie Betts went 4 for 4 with a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of a high throw by first baseman Pete Alonso to beat the sloppy New York Mets 5-1 for their sixth straight victory.

“Obviously going through my freshman year, I really didn’t have any expectations. ... I just want to play on the college stage first,” Langford said. “Probably about halfway through my sophomore year, when I was playing really well and people started talking and stuff like that, I kind of realized I have a shot.”

Langford’s introduction at Globe Life Field came on the same day that Pittsburgh came to terms with top overall pick Paul Skenes, a pitcher from LSU, on a record $9.2 million signing bonus.

Before Skenes and Langford, there had been only four bigger signing bonuses for drafted players. The record had been the $8.42 million Detroit gave first baseman Spencer Torkelson after he was the first overall pick in 2000.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, the second overall pick by Washington on July 9, was unsigned. Prep outfielder Max Clark, the third overall pick by the Tigers, got a $7.7 million signing bonus, which was below the slot value for No. 3 and was the slotted number for the fourth pick.

“It’s all happened so fast and I feel like I was in the middle of my season just a few days ago,” Langford said. “It’s a little surreal right now.”

Langford’s college career ended in the College World Series, where he hit hit a 456-foot homer against Virginia that was the longest at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. He went 5-for-5 with a homer in Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series that Florida won, and also homered in the deciding game won by LSU.

“We put so much time and effort in scouting Wyatt, that’s like icing on the cake at the end,” Rangers scouting director Kip Fagg said. “Reality, probably our minds were made up before that. But it’s always good to see, and it makes you feel a little bitter that he’s out there performing on a big stage like the College World Series.”

Young said Langford will report to the team’s facility in Arizona with the rest of the Rangers draft class to go through the standard onboarding process before getting assigned to a team.

Langford is the fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference player the Rangers have taken with their first pick. He follows Vanderbilt pitchers Kumar Rocker (third overall in 2022, $5.2 million signing bonus) and Jack Leiter ( second overall in 2021, $7.9 million signing bonus ), and Mississippi State infielder Justin Foscue (14th overall in 2020).

Josh Jung, drafted eighth overall by the Rangers out of Texas Tech in 2019, made his big league debut last September and as a rookie this season was voted in by fans as a starter for the American League squad in the All-Star game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports