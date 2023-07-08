Adolis García, Corey Seager homer as Rangers take series opener from skidding Nationals

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Adolis García, Corey Seager homer as Rangers take series opener from skidding Nationals

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien runs toward third base on a double by Corey Seager, past Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas during the inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
1 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien runs toward third base on a double by Corey Seager, past Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas during the inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses (45) nears the plate on his home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
2 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals’ Joey Meneses (45) nears the plate on his home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses (45) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
3 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals’ Joey Meneses (45) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
4 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
5 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses (45) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
6 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses (45) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses (45) is congratulated by first base coach Eric Young Jr. after Meneses' home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
7 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals’ Joey Meneses (45) is congratulated by first base coach Eric Young Jr. after Meneses’ home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas, top, drops a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim (not shown) during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
8 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas, top, drops a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim (not shown) during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PATRICK STEVENS
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adolis García and Corey Seager homered, rookie Cody Bradford earned his first major league victory, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-2 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Garcia and Josh Jung each drove in two runs for Texas, which had dropped six of eight. The Rangers assured themselves of entering the All-Star break with at least a share of the AL West lead.

Joey Meneses hit two homers for Washington, which has lost five in a row and has dropped 15 of 16 at Nationals Park since June 3. The last-place Nationals are an NL-worst 13-32 at home.

Other news
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays
Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, celebrates with Connor Wong (12) after scoring on a single by Rob Refsnyder against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox burst out for 6 in the 7th, beat the AL West-leading Rangers 10-6
Kiké Hernández blooped a bases loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead as Boston scored six times in the inning to beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Josiah Gray was the early face of the Nationals’ rebuild. Now he’s an All-Star
Josiah Gray became the early face of the Washington Nationals’ rebuild when he was part of the return in the trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager and García both homered in the seventh inning off reliever Joan Adon, who was making his first major league appearance in exactly one year. García was named a starting outfielder for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle earlier in the day, which put Texas in line to become the first team since the 1976 Cincinnati Reds to have five position players start an All-Star Game.

Bradford (1-1) allowed one run — Meneses’ shot in the first — over five innings to secure a win in his seventh career appearance and fifth start. Meneses, who entered with only two homers and none since May 7, blasted reliever Glenn Otto’s first pitch to left-center to lead off the sixth.

Texas scored twice in the first off Trevor Williams (5-5) on García’s grounder and Jonah Heim’s RBI single.

The Rangers had three consecutive hits with two outs in the fifth, capped by Jung’s two-run bloop single to make it 4-1.

Williams allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings while striking out five. He threw a season-high 110 pitches a day after Washington needed its bullpen to work 8 2/3 innings thanks in part to a second-inning rain delay.

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams started in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career, a move manager Dave Martinez said he planned to stick with. Abrams was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Washington went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position. The Nationals are 7 for 42 in those situations during their skid.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Optioned LHP John King to Triple-A Round Rock. King was 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 15 games.

Nationals: 3B Jeimer Candelario was scratched. Candelario departed Thursday’s game when he was hit by a pitch on his right knee in the 10th inning. ... Washington recalled Adon from Triple-A Rochester and optioned LHP Joe La Sorsa to Rochester. Adon went 1-12 with a 7.10 ERA in 14 starts for the Nationals last year.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.12 ERA), who was activated from the paternity list Friday, is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA in three career appearances against Washington.

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (1-5, 4.70) is winless in nine starts since May 8, but has a 3.18 ERA over his last four outings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports