Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension.

General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Tuesday that will keep the 23-year-old with the Rangers through the 2024-25 season. He has been a mainstay in the lineup since joining the team for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Miller established career-highs in goals (9), assists (34) and points (43) in 2022-23, ranking second among Blueshirts defensemen in all three categories. He also played a role on special teams, being on the ice for 149 minutes of shorthanded time.

The St. Paul, Minnesota, native has 21 goals and 54 assists in 214 career NHL games, all with New York, and has a career plus-44 rating. Since his rookie season in 2020-21, Miller ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in takeaways with 153.

Miller was drafted by New York with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft. Among defensemen taken that year, he ranks first in plus/minus, third in ice time per game (21:14) and fourth in games played.

