With All-Star catcher on IL, the Texas Rangers acquire Austin Hedges from the Pirates

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

With All-Star catcher on IL, the Texas Rangers acquire Austin Hedges from the Pirates

Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim gestures to his dugout after hitting a two-RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
1 of 2 | 

Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim gestures to his dugout after hitting a two-RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, reacts after hitting a foul ball toward the photo well as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges watches during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 of 2 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, right, reacts after hitting a foul ball toward the photo well as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges watches during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired catcher Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international bonus pool money just before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Texas was looking for depth behind the plate with switch-hitting All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist.

Hedges has hit .180 with one home run and 14 RBIs in 65 games with Pittsburgh this season, starting 61 games. He is a standout defender, known for his ability to frame pitches, something Heim also excels at while being a solid offensive player.

Heim was hitting .280 with 14 homers and 70 RBIs before coming out of last Wednesday’s game at Houston after an awkward swing in the fourth inning.

Texas also has catchers Mitch Garver and Sam Huff on its roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb