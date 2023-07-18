A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Chapman gets his first victory for Texas as the Rays allow the winning run on a wild pitch in 9th

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, left, Ezequiel Duran (20) and first base coach Corey Ragsdale, right, celebrate after Duran's two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Robbie Grossman also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers pitcher Aroldis Chapman stands at the end of the mound after striking out Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe smiles as he makes his way to the dugout following his solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco reaches out to field a single by Texas Rangers' Robbie Grossman in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena follows through on a sacrifice fly in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Yandy Diaz scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith (47) crosses home plate after scoring on a wild pitch by Tampa Bay Rays' Pete Fairbanks, left, in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Jose Leclerc, left, Marcus Semien (2), Josh Smith, center rear, Corey Seager, right rear, and others celebrate after Smith scored on a wild pitch by Tampa Bay Rays' Pete Fairbanks in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By SCHUYLER DIXON
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aroldis Chapman’s first win since being traded to Texas came after the hard-throwing Cuban unleashed the two fastest pitches of the Statcast era for the Rangers.

A 100 mph fastball from Pete Fairbanks sank the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a series matching AL division leaders.

Pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on Fairbanks’ wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory Monday night.

Chapman (5-2), acquired from Kansas City in a trade late last month, threw a pair of 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth.

The 35-year-old left-hander’s first win with Texas came two days after his first save for the Rangers, when he threw the previous fastest Statcast pitch for the club at 102.5 mph in a 2-0 victory over Cleveland.

The longtime closer still isn’t in that role for Texas — lefty Will Smith has it — but Chapman was manager Bruce Bochy’s choice in the top of the ninth with the score tied.

“I said he would change this club, this bullpen, he’d make us a much better team,” Bochy said. “And he’s done that.”

All-Star rookie Josh Jung led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and was replaced by Smith, who went to third with two outs on Nathaniel Lowe’s groundout. The 1-1 pitch from Fairbanks (0-3) to Mitch Garver, a 100.4 mph fastball, went past catcher Christian Bethancourt, allowing the speedy Smith to score easily.

“It looked like he just yanked the heater,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “You trust Pete is going to get nasty at the right time. He just got maybe a little bit too nasty and yanked the fastball.”

The Rangers improved to 4-0 since the All-Star break, with three of the victories coming on rallies in the sixth inning or later. One of the wins for the AL West leaders was their first in 28 tries when trailing after seven.

Tampa Bay All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan allowed one hit through five innings and had a 2-0 lead in his return from back stiffness that kept him out of last week’s festivities in Seattle.

McClanahan had retired 14 consecutive batters and faced the minimum when Robbie Grossman opened the sixth with an infield single. Ezequiel Duran tied it with an opposite-field home run into the Texas bullpen in right-center.

McClanahan gave up three hits and two runs in six innings, leaving after 69 pitches in his first start since June 30 for the AL East-leading Rays. They still have the best record in the American League despite a 3-9 mark in July.

Back stiffness had forced McClanahan out of consecutive starts without completing four innings before he went on the 15-day injured list. He threw 66 pitches in both of those outings.

“It felt good to feel like myself again. I feel like I had everything working tonight,” McClanahan said. “It stinks, the end result, but I feel like I have a lot of good stuff to work off of from tonight.”

THE LOWE-DOWN

Josh Lowe, the younger brother of Texas first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, also put one in the Texas bullpen, pulling a solo shot off Dane Dunning for a 2-0 Tampa Bay lead in the second.

ANOTHER RETURNING RAY

Yandy Díaz, returning from the paternity list after the birth of his first child a day after homering in the All-Star Game, singled to start the game when his liner caromed off Dunning’s left foot. He scored on Randy Arozarena’s sacrifice fly.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (5-5, 5.43 ERA) has allowed 16 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings over his past three starts. The 22-year-old rookie took the loss in Texas’ lone victory during a three-game series at Tampa Bay, 8-4 on June 10.

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.83) makes his first start since throwing a scoreless inning in the AL’s 3-2 loss in the All-Star Game. He is 9-1 over his past 15 starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports