Eovaldi’s 9th win leads Rangers to 8-4 victory, stops Tampa’s 7-game streak

Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi, center, watches a three-run home run by Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi, center, watches a three-run home run by Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, left, watches as Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia hits a two-run double off Rays reliever Jose Lopez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, left, watches as Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia hits a two-run double off Rays reliever Jose Lopez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Brady Williams (4) celebrates with Franciso Mejia, right, after Mejia's three-run home run off Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Brady Williams (4) celebrates with Franciso Mejia, right, after Mejia's three-run home run off Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Franciso Mejia smiles as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Texas Rangers starter Natham Eovaldi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Franciso Mejia smiles as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Texas Rangers starter Natham Eovaldi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20) congratulates Corey Seager after Seager's two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jalen Beeks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20) congratulates Corey Seager after Seager's two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jalen Beeks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, watches as Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia hits a three-run home run off Texas starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, watches as Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia hits a three-run home run off Texas starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe, right, hugs his brother Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe (30) after exchanging starting lineups before a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe, right, hugs his brother Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe (30) after exchanging starting lineups before a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, left, watches as Texas Rangers' Corey Seager hits a two-run double during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, left, watches as Texas Rangers' Corey Seager hits a two-run double during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
From left to right, Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras celebrate after a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
From left to right, Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras celebrate after a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
By Mark Didtler
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas manager Bruce Bochy liked the Rangers’ response after they lost the opener of early season showdown with Tampa Bay.

Nathan Eovaldi became the majors second nine-game winner, Corey Seager had a career-high five hits and four RBIs, and the Rangers beat the Rays 8-4 on Saturday in a matchup of teams with the major leagues’ top records.

Tampa Bay took Friday night’s game 8-3 and limited Texas to three hits. The Rangers were coming off a 1-0 loss Wednesday to St. Louis.

Other news
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Texas Rangers Ezequiel Duran gestures towards his dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Duran’s solo homer in long at-bat sparks five-run eighth as Rangers beat Tigers 8-3
Ezequiel Duran’s solo home run into the second deck in left sparked a five-run eighth inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Tuesday night.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending Tommy John surgery
Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after tests Tuesday revealed a partial sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament.
Former Texas Rangers pitcher David Clyde, right, meets Detroit Tigers pitcher Mason Englert before a baseball game between the Tigers and the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The Tigers pitcher, a rookie from Forney, Texas, broke some of Clyde's Texas high school records. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
David Clyde’s story is still a cautionary tale 50 years after his MLB debut at age 18
David Clyde’s story is still a cautionary tale 50 years after his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers at 18 years old.

“The bats woke up,” Bochy said. “This is a big game. You lose the first one, we lost two in a row, bats were kind of quiet, so big win for us today.”

Eovaldi (9-2) allowed four runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, improving to 8-0 in his last 10 starts as Texas (41-22) stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Rays (47-20).

Seager hit a two-run double in a three-run third off rookie Taj Bradley (4-3) and hit a two-run homer against Jalen Beeks in a three-run fourth. He has 29 RBIs since returning from a left hamstring strain on May 17.

“Just in a good spot,” Seager said.

Francisco Mejía homered for the Rays, who dropped to 30-7 at home.

Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan (9-1). the majors other nine-game winner, will start Sunday’s rubber game of the three-game series.

“Having the Rangers come in, and what they’ve done so far, it’s been a good test,” McClanahan said. It’s a lot of fun playing the best in the league, and I’m excited about tomorrow.”

The announced crowd on Pride Day was 18,932. The Rays entered averaging 16,975 at home.

Retired MLB umpire Dale Scott, who came out as gay in 2014, threw the ceremonial pitch. There was a sign on the right-field wall that said “BASEBALL IS FOR EVERYONE” with everyone in rainbow colors.

Mejía got his fourth hit and second homer in nine at-bats against Eovaldi with a three-run shot in a four-run fourth that closed the Rays to 6-4.

The four-run fourth ended Eovaldi’s run of 20 consecutive scoreless innings.

“He took a pretty big hit there, but he’s such a tough competitor,” Bochy said. “Probably wasn’t quite as sharp as he’s been, we’re kind of spoiled there with him, but he still went out there and found a way to win a ballgame.”

Texas took an 8-4 lead on a sixth-inning two-run double by Adolis García off José Lopez, who was making his big league debut. García has 54 RBIs, one behind of MLB-leader Yordan Alvarez.

Bradley gave up five runs, four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

FAMILY MATTERS

Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe and his brother, Tampa Bay’s Josh Lowe, brought out the lineup cards before the game. In the first game with both starting against each other, Josh Lowe had two doubles in four at-bats, while Nathaniel Lowe went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and two walks.

A FAN OF CHANGE

Bochy thinks the rule changes implemented this season has brought more entertainment and pace to games.

“It’s all about action,” Bochy said. “A better game.”

MOVING DAY

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, one day after allowing four runs over one-third of an inning in his season debut. He had sidelined by a right lat strain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: LHP Josh Fleming (left elbow) will see specialist Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Thursday,

“I guess there’s a little bit more concern than what we initially thought,” Fleming said.

Closer Pete Fairbanks (left hip) will throw to hitters for the second time Monday and could return later in the week.

UP NEXT

McClanahan (9-1) faces Texas LHP Martín Pérez (6-1) on Sunday.

