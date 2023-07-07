FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Red Sox burst out for 6 in the 7th, beat the AL West-leading Rangers 10-6

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, celebrates with Connor Wong (12) after scoring on a single by Rob Refsnyder against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez follows though on his swing after hitting a two-run single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida runs to first after hitting an RBI single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, left, scores near Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, right, on a two-run single hit by Enrique Hernandez in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, scores on a throwing error by Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida as Red Sox's Connor Wong, right, chases the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung (6) is safe at second with a double as Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, tries to get his glove on the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran scores on a single by Leody Taveras, next to Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox's Kutter Crawford delivers a pitch to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers runs to first base after hitting an RBI double in front of Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By JIMMY GOLEN
 
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández blooped a bases-loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead and Boston scored six times in the inning to come from behind and beat former pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers 10-6 on Thursday night.

Boston led 1-0 and 3-1 before the AL-West leading Rangers scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. The Red Sox got one back in the sixth, when they chased Eovaldi, and then sent 12 batters to the plate against four pitchers in the seventh.

No. 9 hitter Connor Wong had three hits for Boston, and Josh Winckowski (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games.

Corey Seager had three hits for the second straight night, including a solo homer in the ninth that made it 10-6. Adolis Garcia walked before Chris Martin came in and threw one pitch to end it, getting Josh Jung on a double play.

The Rangers were up 5-4 with one out in the bottom of the seventh when Rafael Devers walked and Adam Duvall doubled him to third. Triston Casas walked to load the bases and, after Grant Anderson replaced Josh Sborz (4-4), Hernandez lofted one to left, scoring two.

Christian Arroyo and Connor Wong followed with RBI singles. John King got one out and then gave up a run-scoring single to Justin Turner and back-to-back infield singles to Masataka Yoshida and Devers. Jose Leclerc came in and struck out Duvall to end the inning.

The Red Sox had seven hits — six singles and a double — and two walks in the inning. Two of the base hits were high choppers that didn’t leave the infield. They also took advantage of a throwing error by left fielder Robbie Grossman.

Sborz was charged with three runs on three hits and two walks while getting just two outs.

WELCOME BACK

Eovaldi made his first appearance at Fenway Park since leaving Boston after 4 1/2 seasons in which he helped the Red Sox win a World Series.

Eovaldi was greeted with a video tribute during Tuesday’s series opener. He stepped out of the dugout and tipped his hat to the crowd that remembers him for his six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2018 Series.

On Thursday night, the 33-year-old right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and four walks, striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. He left with a runner on second and one out; Brock Burke relieved him and gave up a single to Rob Refsnyder to make it 5-4.

Burke hit Wong and then got Verdugo on a fielder’s choice before Sborz came on and retired Turner on a weak nubber to first.

MOVES

The Red Sox signed catcher Jorge Alfaro to a one-year deal and designated catcher Caleb Hamilton for assignment. Alfaro played in 10 games for the Rockies this season, going 5-for-31 with four doubles and one home run. He is a.254 hitter with 48 homers in 488 career games with the Phillies, Marlins, Padres and Rockies.

The Rangers activated right-hander José Leclerc from the 15-day Injured List and optioned right-handed pitcher Joe Barlow to Triple-A Round Rock. Leclerc is 0-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 24 games with Texas this season. He was placed on the IL after spraining his right ankle during batting practice on June 23.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Open a three-game series in Washington. Trevor Williams (5-4) will take the mound for the Nationals against a Rangers starter to be determined.

Red Sox: Head into the All-Star break with three against Oakland. The A’s will start RHP Luis Medina (2-7); Boston’s starter for the opener at Fenway is TBD.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports