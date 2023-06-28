Duran’s solo homer in long at-bat sparks five-run eighth as Rangers beat Tigers 8-3

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Duran’s solo homer in long at-bat sparks five-run eighth as Rangers beat Tigers 8-3

Texas Rangers Ezequiel Duran gestures towards his dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
1 of 12 | 

Texas Rangers Ezequiel Duran gestures towards his dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers Adolis Garcia hits a home run that also scored teammate Nathaniel Lowe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
2 of 12 | 

Texas Rangers Adolis Garcia hits a home run that also scored teammate Nathaniel Lowe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran slides into first base for a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
3 of 12 | 

Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran slides into first base for a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers Leody Taveras hits a single in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rangers Josh Jung scored on the play.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
4 of 12 | 

Texas Rangers Leody Taveras hits a single in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rangers Josh Jung scored on the play.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
5 of 12 | 

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
6 of 12 | 

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hits a single scoring Javier Baez during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
7 of 12 | 

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hits a single scoring Javier Baez during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez slides safely into third base advancing on single by teammate Jonathan Schoop during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
8 of 12 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Javier Baez slides safely into third base advancing on single by teammate Jonathan Schoop during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, left, throws turning a double play against Detroit Tigers' Tyler Nevin (18) with Jake Marisnick out at first base during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
9 of 12 | 

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, left, throws turning a double play against Detroit Tigers’ Tyler Nevin (18) with Jake Marisnick out at first base during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) tries to turn a double play as Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim comes into second base allowing teammate to Robbie Grossman to reach first base safely during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
10 of 12 | 

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) tries to turn a double play as Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim comes into second base allowing teammate to Robbie Grossman to reach first base safely during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Texas Rangers pitcher David Clyde, right, meets Detroit Tigers pitcher Mason Englert before a baseball game between the Tigers and the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The Tigers pitcher, a rookie from Forney, Texas, broke some of Clyde's Texas high school records. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
11 of 12 | 

Former Texas Rangers pitcher David Clyde, right, meets Detroit Tigers pitcher Mason Englert before a baseball game between the Tigers and the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The Tigers pitcher, a rookie from Forney, Texas, broke some of Clyde’s Texas high school records. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Major League pitcher David Clyde waves after he was honored before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
12 of 12 | 

Former Major League pitcher David Clyde waves after he was honored before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezequiel Duran’s solo home run into the second deck capped a 12-pitch at-bat and sparked a five-run eighth inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Duran’s homer, his 10th of the season, came on a 3-2 pitch by Brendan White (1-2). With the count 2-2, Duran fouled off the next five pitches, took one low and away for ball three, fouled off a sixth, then pulled his shot 431 feet down the left-field line.

“Oh man, that was impressive,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “Fouled off some tough pitches. Got one he could handle there and he smoked it.”

Other news
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending Tommy John surgery
Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after tests Tuesday revealed a partial sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament.
CORRECTS TO THIRD INNING NOT FOURTH INNING - Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez (77) celebrates after his home run with teammate Spencer Torkelson (20) after they both crossed home plate to score in front of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, right, during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Ibanez and Rogers homer as the Tigers win 7-2 over Texas after two more pitchers get hurt
Andy Ibañez and Jake Rogers homered for the Detroit Tigers, who overcame the early departures of their first two pitchers to beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-2.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with left elbow discomfort after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Maton throws to first base on a Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro ground ball in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Detroit. Mason was given an error on the throw that scored Royce Lewis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Royce Lewis and Willi Castro lead Twins to 6-3 comeback win over Tigers
Royce Lewis scored the tying run in the eighth inning and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 and win the three-game series.

Duran went 2 for 4, giving him multiple hits in three straight games and five of his last six.

“It was a great at-bat, and ‘Whitey’ battled him,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “The longer the at-bat, usually the shift goes to the hitter and (Duran) was on a lot of pitches.”

The AL West-leading Rangers ended a three-game losing streak, their longest since late April.

“All these wins are the same,” Duran said through an interpreter. “All (I) want to do is compete and to help the team win.”

Texas pulled away with RBI hits by Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe, and Adolis Garcia’s two-run homer, all off Anthony Misiewicz.

The late barrage made a winner of Josh Sborz (4-2), who gave up a tying homer to Spencer Torkelson in the top of the inning to end his run of 16 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Misiewicz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day when Detroit placed two pitchers on the injured list. With the two newly injured each leaving Monday’s game after throwing fewer than 20 pitches, Misiewicz’s finishing stint was the 14th Detroit relief appearance by 10 relievers over three days.

The Rangers rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a three-run sixth inning. Josh Jung and Leody Taveras, each held out of the starting lineup because of batting slumps, contributed pinch-hit RBI singles.

It was the first time Texas received tying and go-ahead pinch hits in the same inning since July 2001.

Miguel Cabrera and Tyler Nevin had RBI singles in the second inning to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

FOR STARTERS

Texas’ Martín Pérez allowed two runs on four hits, all in the second inning, with four strikeouts and two walks. Pérez retired 14 of his last 16 batters he faced.

Detroit’s Matt Manning was charged with two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his first start since mid-April, being activated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day. Manning fractured his right foot on a liner back to the mound in his second start of the year on April 11.

MAKE ROOM IN TIGERS’ MOUND INFIRMARY

LHP Matthew Boyd, who left Monday’s game with elbow discomfort after throwing only 15 pitches, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season. RHP Will Vest, who followed Boyd on the mound on Monday and left after only 17 pitches with right knee discomfort, was placed on the 15-day IL. With Manning’s return, the Tigers have 10 pitchers on the injured list.

REMEMBER WHEN

The Rangers honored David Clyde, who made his major league pitching debut at 18 on June 27, 1973, only weeks after his high school graduation, and lasted five innings to earn a 4-3 win over Minnesota before a sellout crowd at Arlington Stadium. The native Texan became a cautionary tale for pushing a young pitcher too far too fast and was out of baseball after pitching only 84 games over five seasons.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA) will start Wednesday night’s third game of a four-game series. Wentz is 0-5 in his previous eight starts. He limited Texas to one run in 4 1/3 innings on May 31 in a game that Detroit won 3-2.

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.76) is 4-1 since replacing injured Jacob deGrom in the starting rotation in early May.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports