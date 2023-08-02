Heaney strikes out 11, Garver and Garcia homer as Rangers beat White Sox 2-0 in less than 2 hours

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Heaney strikes out 11, Garver and Garcia homer as Rangers beat White Sox 2-0 in less than 2 hours

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
1 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung (6) and Mitch Garver, right, look on as starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) walks off the mound after turning the ball over to manager Bruce Bochy, second from right, in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
2 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers’ Josh Jung (6) and Mitch Garver, right, look on as starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) walks off the mound after turning the ball over to manager Bruce Bochy, second from right, in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jesse Scholtens throws to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 of 8 | 

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jesse Scholtens throws to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver follows through on a solo home run swing as Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala and umpire Emil Jimenez, right, look on in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
4 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers’ Mitch Garver follows through on a solo home run swing as Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala and umpire Emil Jimenez, right, look on in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus (1) walks to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning of a baseball game as Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver and umpire Emil Jimenez stand by the plate, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
5 of 8 | 

Chicago White Sox’s Elvis Andrus (1) walks to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning of a baseball game as Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver and umpire Emil Jimenez stand by the plate, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien follows through on a single as Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala and umpire Emil Jimenez, right, look on in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
6 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien follows through on a single as Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala and umpire Emil Jimenez, right, look on in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20), Marcus Semien (2) Max Scherzer, right, celebrate with the rest of the team after their 2-0 win inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
7 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran (20), Marcus Semien (2) Max Scherzer, right, celebrate with the rest of the team after their 2-0 win inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Will Smith (51) and catcher Mitch Garver, right, celebrate after their team's 2-0 win in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
8 of 8 | 

Texas Rangers’ Will Smith (51) and catcher Mitch Garver, right, celebrate after their team’s 2-0 win in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 11 without a walk while throwing two-hit ball over six innings, Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia hit solo homers and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman each pitched an inning before Will Smith’s perfect ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances to wrap up the Rangers’ eighth shutout this season.

Garver, the starting catcher with All-Star Jonah Hein on the injured list, put the Rangers ahead with his sixth homer when he went deep off White Sox rookie right-hander Jesse Scholtens (1-4) in the fifth inning of the game that took only one hour, 58 minutes to play.

Garcia’s 26th homer, and AL-leading 85th RBI, came in the seventh.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Lance Lynn gives up 3 solo homers in Dodgers debut and LA beats Athletics 7-3 for 60th win
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger warms up before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Marlins bolster lineup by acquiring Jake Burger from White Sox and Josh Bell from Guardians
New York Mets' Dominic Leone (50) steps on the mound as Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, left, runs the bases toward home after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Angels cap busy trade deadline by landing reliever Dominic Leone from Mets

Heaney (8-6) won his third consecutive decision over his last four starts.

Scholtens struck out six, walked one and hit a batter over his six innings. The starter and two relievers limited Texas to four hits — the two solo homers and two singles by All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien.

The Rangers (61-46) had lost seven of their previous nine games. They were coming off being swept in three games at San Diego over the weekend, during which they acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton.

Chicago lost for the eighth time in 10 games while having only three hits and being held scoreless for the ninth time this season. The White Sox (43-65) on Tuesday traded infielder Jake Burger (25 home runs), part of six deals overall since last week when they also traded six pitchers.

LAST-MINUTE DEALS

The Rangers acquired C Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international bonus pool money just before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Texas was looking for depth behind the plate with Heim on the injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist. Texas traded RHP Spencer Howard to the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations. ... Chicago on Tuesday traded Kenyan Middleton to the Yankees for RHP Juan Carela, Burger to Miami for LHP Jake Eder and acquired RHP Luis Patino from Tampa Bay for cash considerations.

UP NEXT

Dane Dunning (8-4, 3.28 ERA) will start for the Rangers in the middle game of the three-game series. RHP Dylan Cease (4-4, 4.15), who is 1-1 over his last 11 starts, goes for the White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb