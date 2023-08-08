Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Strong storms hit eastern US
Sports

Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto tournament

Canada's Milos Raonic plays a point back to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the first day of the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada’s Milos Raonic plays a point back to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the first day of the men’s National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Frances Tiafoe, of the Unied States, puts a ball over the net to win a tiebreaker of the first set against Canada's Milos Raonic during the first day of the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, plays a match against Canada's Milos Raonic during the first day of the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, plays a match against Canada's Milos Raonic during the first day of the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Milos Raonic beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an epic first-round match Monday night at the National Bank Open.

The ninth-seeded Tiafoe outlasted the Canadian in a 20-minute tiebreaker in the first set.

But Raonic, who grew up in nearby Thornhill, Ontario, took the second set in a tiebreaker and went on to complete the victory in 2 hours, 44 minutes.

This is Raonic’s third tournament appearance since returning to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, British Columbia, was scheduled to play Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the late match.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis