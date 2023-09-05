Robin Fraser out as coach of the Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Robin Fraser is out as coach of the Colorado Rapids with the team languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Major League Soccer club announced the decision Tuesday. Chris Little will serve as the interim coach until the club names a successor.

Fraser went 47-48-34 spanning all competitions since taking over on Aug. 25, 2019. He guided Colorado to two playoff appearances, including the top spot in the West in 2021.

But the Rapids have fallen on hard times this season. They’re 3-10-13 and in the bottom of the standings.

“This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies,” Rapids President Pádraig Smith said in a statement. “We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Little has been with the Rapids since 2021.

