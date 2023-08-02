Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is taking his contract year in stride

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is taking his contract year in stride

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen signs autographs during his team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen signs autographs during his team’s NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Queen is heading into a contract year without a lot of drama, and so far he’s doing what he can to keep it that way.

“I’m just looking to play ball,” the Baltimore linebacker said this week. “At the end of the day, I get to go out here and play football (and) make my mark at what I want it to be. I’m not stressing anything.”

The Ravens, of course, are no stranger to uncertain contract situations, having finally signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a new long-term deal this offseason. Queen isn’t quite the star Jackson is, but he is coming off a fine season in which he and Roquan Smith formed an impressive pairing in the middle of the defense.

Baltimore acquired Smith in a trade in the middle of last season, and Queen immediately said he welcomed the move and the opportunity to play alongside another standout inside linebacker. It showed in his play. Queen finished the season with career highs in tackles, sacks, quarterback hurries and interceptions.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine, settles with biotech company
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge swings at a pitch from the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Aaron Judge draws 3 walks after coming off injured list for Yankees at Baltimore

Queen, Smith and Bobby Wagner are the only three players with at least 300 tackles, three interceptions and 10 sacks since entering the league in 2020. Queen is also one of three Ravens to post multiple seasons with at least 100 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The others are Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley.

“I definitely haven’t even gotten close to the player I can be,” Queen said. “Everybody around here knows it. I think people around the league know it. That’s why I’m out here just trying to get better, trying to compete (and) trying to just master my craft.”

Smith, an All-Pro last season, signed a five-year extension with the Ravens — and the salary cap makes it difficult to keep everyone. Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins, both drafted in 2020, face uncertain futures in Baltimore. Dobbins is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, and coach John Harbaugh said when camp started that there was some “complexity” to his absence.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh said he talked to Dobbins the previous night.

“We talk a lot. He wants to be out there, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does,” Harbaugh said. “Other than that, there’s nothing else I can really add. I don’t know when he’s going to come back, but I know I’m going to be really happy when he does.”

Queen wasn’t about to judge Dobbins’ handling of his contract situation. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his knee in a preseason game.

“J.K. has been hurt before. I think he’s seen how scary that side can be,” Queen said. “So, I think he has his own perspective on things. I have my own perspective on things, and I think at the end of the day, you have to respect our decisions.”

One thing that’s clear is that Queen should be in line for a nice payday — in Baltimore or elsewhere — if he has a big season. And Harbaugh is expecting just that.

“My expectations for Patrick are for (him) to have a stellar season, and it’s only been affirmed by the way he’s practiced, the way he’s carried himself,” Harbaugh said. “He’s in a contract year and all that kind of stuff. Sometimes guys get distracted, and he has not been distracted at all. He is locked in on the mission ahead. You appreciate that, and it’s showing up in the way he’s playing every day.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl