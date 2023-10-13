Israel-Hamas war
Oweh to miss 4th straight game, but Ravens ‘very close’ to full strength, coach says

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks at an NFL press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, ahead of the NFL game against Tennessee Titans at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh attends an NFL practice session in the indoor training facility at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, ahead of the NFL game against Tennessee Titans at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ENFIELD, England (AP) — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will miss his fourth straight game because of an ankle injury when Baltimore plays the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) was the only other player on Baltimore’s injury list on Friday.

“We’re very close to full strength,” coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s a big deal. That’s a plus.”

Safety Geno Stone was a full participant in Friday’s indoor practice after being limited the day before because of a hamstring issue.

Mitchell, who is on injured reserve, is questionable for Sunday.

Oweh, selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, is nearly ready to return to practice.

“It’s a process with that kind of an ankle sprain,” Harbaugh said. “When he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready. He’s kind of getting in that neighborhood now.”

