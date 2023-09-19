United Nations General Assembly opens
Latin Grammy
Debris from F-35 jet found
India-Canada tensions
Nick Chubb injury
Politics

Ray Epps, center of a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with a misdemeanor over the Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with a misdemeanor offense in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Epps is charged with a single count of a disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with a misdemeanor offense in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Epps is charged with a single count of a disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with a misdemeanor offense in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Epps, a former Marine who claimed in a lawsuit filed this year that Fox News Channel made him a scapegoat for the Capitol riot, is charged with a count of disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, court records show.

Messages seeking comment from an attorney representing Epps in his lawsuit against Fox were not immediately returned Tuesday. There was no attorney listed in the court docket in the criminal case filed in Washington’s federal court.

Epps, a one-time supporter of President Donald Trump who has said he went to Washington to protest the 2020 election Trump lost to Joe Biden, was falsely accused by Fox of being a government agent who was whipping up trouble that would be blamed on Trump supporters, his lawsuit claims.

Related stories
FILE - Thomas Caldwell of Berryville, Va., leaves federal court following a verdict his trial in Washington, Nov. 29, 2022. A Federal judge on Tuesday rejected a defense effort to throw out the jury’s guilty verdict against Caldwell, who was convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack last November alongside Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Judge rejects defense effort to throw out an Oath Keeper associate’s Jan. 6 guilty verdict
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A felony case stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot appears to have been resolved in secret, with the man released from federal custody this week despite no public record of a conviction or sentencing. Pennsylvania resident Samuel Lazar was arrested in July 2021 and had been jailed since then on charges in the Jan. 6 insurrection. There's no public record of a conviction or a sentence in Lazar’s court docket. But the Bureau of Prisons tells The Associated Press that Lazar was sentenced in March to 30 months behind bars for assaulting or resisting a federal officer. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, July 12, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News

In an interview that aired earlier this year with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Epps described being “on the run,” after death threats forced him and his wife to sell their home. At the time of the interview, they were living in a recreational vehicle in the Rocky Mountains, according to “60 Minutes.”

“I had to do the necessary things to keep my family safe,” Epps said.

Although Epps’ lawsuit mentions Fox’s Laura Ingraham and Will Cain, former Fox host Tucker Carlson is cited as the leader in promoting the theory. Epps was featured in more than two dozen segments on Carlson’s prime-time show, the lawsuit said. Messages seeking comment were sent Tuesday to Fox News and a lawyer for Carlson.

Epps’ lawsuit against Fox says the Justice Department told him in May that he faces criminal charges for his actions on Jan. 6 and blames that on “the relentless attacks by Fox and Mr. Carlson and the resulting political pressure.”

In January 2022, the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riot interviewed Epps, a native of Mesa, Arizona. Epps, who worked as a roofer after serving four years as infantry in the U.S. Marine Corps, told the House investigators that he never worked for the FBI.

___

Richer reported Associated Press reporters David Bauder in New York and Michael Kunzelman in Washington contributed.

ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Alanna is a legal affairs reporter