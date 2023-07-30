Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Sports

Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe lead Rays past Astros 8-2

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) and center fielder Jose Siri celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
1 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) and center fielder Jose Siri celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, right, on a fielder's choice ground ball by Wander Franco during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
2 of 8 | 

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, tags out Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz, right, on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Wander Franco during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) and third baseman Isaac Paredes celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
3 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) and third baseman Isaac Paredes celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve catches Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Harold Ramirez (43) trying to steal during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
4 of 8 | 

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve catches Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Harold Ramirez (43) trying to steal during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu tosses a ground ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe to starting pitcher Brandon Bielak who commits a catching error during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
5 of 8 | 

Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu tosses a ground ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays’ Josh Lowe to starting pitcher Brandon Bielak who commits a catching error during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
6 of 8 | 

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe stands at first after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
7 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe stands at first after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe celebrates after hitting a three-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
8 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Josh Lowe celebrates after hitting a three-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Josh Lowe capped a four-run first with a three-run double and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 8-2 on Sunday.

Brandon Lowe, who finished with three hits, hit his homer to right in the sixth to increase Tampa Bay’s lead to 8-2. He also had an RBI single in the fourth.

The Rays got to Houston starter Brandon Bielak (5-6) for four runs in the first, with Yandy Díaz scoring on a fielding error by José Abreu before Josh Lowe hit his three-run double.

Díaz had an RBI single in the fourth as the Rays built a 6-0 lead.

Zack Littell (1-2), making his fourth start of the season, yielded two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in a career-high five innings.

Houston got their runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Kyle Tucker and an RBI groundout by Alex Bregman. Jose Altuve had three hits.

Bielak allowed six runs — three earned — on eight hits with four strikeouts in five innings. Bielak has allowed six runs in consecutive starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Zach Efflin (right knee discomfort) is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday after being injured Wednesday. “We need him to pitch,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We don’t want to put him in harm’s way, but I think he’s checked a lot of boxes here. We are very encouraged with how he’s responded day-to-day, and he still has another day or two of rest.”

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder) allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings of a rehabilitation start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday. Urquidy threw 76 pitches in his fourth rehab start. … OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) took batting practice on the field prior to Sunday’s game.

ROSTER MOVE

Tampa Bay selected RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA) starts Monday in the first of a three-game series at the Yankees.

Astros: Houston starts a three-game series against the Guardians on Monday, but the Astros have yet to announce their starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports