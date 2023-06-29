FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Sports

Rays beat Diamondbacks 6-1 to win 2 of 3 in series between 1998 expansion teams

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson, right, greets catcher Francisco Mejia after the team's 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson, right, greets catcher Francisco Mejia after the team's 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after his two-run triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after his two-run triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley hops on one foot after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley hops on one foot after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes backs off an inside pitch, earning a walk against the Arizona Diamondbacks, during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes backs off an inside pitch, earning a walk against the Arizona Diamondbacks, during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria breaks his bat on a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria breaks his bat on a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, left, is replaced by manager Torey Lovullo, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, left, is replaced by manager Torey Lovullo, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, front left, slides safely into third base with a two-run triple as Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria, right, gets a late throw while umpire John Libka, back left, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, front left, slides safely into third base with a two-run triple as Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria, right, gets a late throw while umpire John Libka, back left, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez, left, runs around Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, right, to score a run during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez, left, runs around Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, right, to score a run during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe watches the flight of his run-scoring single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe watches the flight of his run-scoring single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JACK THOMPSON
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Luke Raley homered in the first inning, Wander Franco and Josh Lowe drove in two runs each in a five-run third and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Thursday.

Tampa Bay won two of three in a series between the 1998 expansion teams. The Rays lead the major leagues at 56-28, while Arizona tops the NL West at 48-34.

Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll left after four innings with soreness in his right shoulder, which underwent surgery two years ago. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll is day to day.

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.

Carroll felt discomfort when he struck out ending the third inning, then was replaced after the fourth.

“It was a really weird feeling that I hadn’t felt since the injury,” Carroll said. “It shook me up pretty good. They checked it out and I got the green light there, which is a huge weight off my shoulders.”

Tampa Bay won back-to-back games for the first time since three straight from June 14-16. The Rays beat Arizona 3-2 Wednesday behind a three-run ninth.

“It felt like that momentum from last night carried over into today’s early ballgame,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Yonny Chirinos (4-3) allowed one run and seven hits over six-plus innings of relief that followed opener Zack Littell. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his 12th homer of the season leading off the seventh.

Chirinos rebounded from his previous outing, a start at Kansas City on Saturday in which he gave up nine hits and a career-worst eight runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“We can’t always have good games,” Chirinos said through a translator.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-3) allowed six runs and seven hits in two-plus innings, raising his ERA to 9.82. He was recalled from Triple-A to make his sixth start.

Raley put the Rays ahead in the first with his 13th homer. He also singled and was hit by a pitch.

Franco hit a two-run triple in the third and scored on Harold Ramírez’s single for a 4-0 lead. Isaac Paredes walked and Lowe chased Pfaadt with a two-run single.

MAC IS BACK

Rays ace Shane McClanahan said he feels “ready to go” and is scheduled to start Friday at Seattle. The left-hander came out of a start June 22 at Kansas City after 3 2/3 innings due to mid-back tightness.

“I feel good,” said McClanahan, who at 11-1 with a 2.23 ERA. “I can do a better job of taking preventative measures to combat this thing in the future.”

McClanahan threw his regular bullpen session on Sunday and said he did the rest of his between-starts routine without any problems.

“I know he’s gotten a lot of treatment over the last week,” Cash said. “We’ll key on how the ball is coming out of his hand and how his back is feeling.”

STREAKING

Arizona’s Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to a career-best 13 games with a second-inning double. Ketel Marte walked in the third and has reached base in 22 consecutive games, the majors’ longest active streak.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room for Pfaadt on the roster, the Diamondbacks optioned reliever Justin Martinez to Reno after Wednesday night’s game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays INF Taylor Walls (back) did not play in the series but expects to be back on Friday. ... OF Randy Arozarena had a scheduled day off.

NEXT

Rays: McClanahan faces Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.88) in Seattle on Friday.

Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (4-1, 4.31) goes against Angels RHP Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.99) on Friday in Los Angeles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports