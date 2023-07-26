Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Sports

Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
1 of 2 | 

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
2 of 2 | 

Miami Marlins’ Jon Berti scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Zach Eflin left his start Wednesday against the Miami Marlins after four innings because of left knee discomfort.

Eflin, who signed a $40 million, three-year contract during the offseason that was the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history, was bidding to become the American League’s first 12-game winner. Instead, the Rays lost 7-1.

Manager Kevin Cash said Eflin was hurt while attempting to field Garrett Hampson’s bunt single leading off the fourth.

“He went to cover the bunt and it just kind of grabbed him,” Cash said. “I think his cleat got caught a little bit. Don’t know much more.”

Other news
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Sandy Alcántara throws his 2nd complete game this season, Marlins beat Rays 7-1
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Following a historic start, the slumping Rays are suddenly playing catch-up in the AL East
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning during a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Eflin gets 11th win, Rays beat Orioles 3-0 in 2nd game of 4-game series between AL leaders

The 29-year-old has a history of knee problems and will undergo testing.

“See how sore he is coming into tomorrow’s off day,” Cash said. “I’m happy that he said something — said ‘look it’s sore.’ The last thing we want him to do, with a guy that’s had some knee issues in the past, is to go out there and try to compete when it’s hurting.”

Eflin began last season in the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation but made his last start on June 25 and was sidelined by right knee soreness. He returned on Sept. 14 and made seven appearances out of the bullpen with a 1.17 ERA, then had a 3.38 ERA over 10 2/3 innings in 10 postseason relief outings.

Eflin’s 2021 season was cut short by a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that required surgery. He had surgery on both knees in 2016.

Tampa Bay has starting pitchers Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery), Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgey) on the injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports