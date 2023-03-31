Rays minor league pitcher suspended for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Israel Mateo was suspended for 55 games on Friday under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

The 21-year-old right-hander is on the roster of the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. He was 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA over 10 appearances for the FCL Rays last year, striking out 16 and walking eight in 12 2/3 innings.

Five players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

