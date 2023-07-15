Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Sports

Siri homers twice and Rays beat Royals 6-1 in doubleheader opener

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Rays Jose Siri, right, celebrates with Brandon Lowe, center, and Taylor Walls (6) after the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Rays won 6-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Randy Arozarena, left, Jose Siri, center, and Josh Lowe celebrate after the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Rays won 6-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Alec Marsh throws during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia rounds the bases past Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Alec Marsh (67) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By AVERY OSEN
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Siri hit a pair of solo homers and the Tampa Bay Rays opened the second half by beating the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Saturday in a doubleheader opener.

A day after the series opener was rained out, Tyler Glasnow (3-3) gave up six hits and struck out six as the AL East-leading Rays won their second straight after a season-high seven-game losing streak. Glasnow had been 0-3 in four starts since a June 14 win at Oakland.

“I felt good all game,” Glasnow said. “I kind of felt off to start, but as the innings went on I got a rhythm. It was a battle today and ended up being a good game.”

Kansas City has lost seven of eight, dropping to 26-66. Salvador Perez had four hits for the Royals, one shy of his career high. His fifth-inning double made him the sixth Kansas City player with 500 extra-base hits.

Siri homered in the third off Alec Marsh (0-3) and the ninth off Nick Wittgren for his seventh career multihomer game. Siri has 18 home runs this season.

“I know I’ve been striking out a lot, but everyone knows that. It felt good to connect on those two,” Siri said.

Cole Ragans (2-3) was to start the second game for the Royals and Shawn Armstrong (0-0) for the Rays.

Francisco Mejía gave the Rays a 2-0 lead in the fifth when he homered off Marsh, who allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk. The strikeouts were a high for a Royals pitcher in his first three big league starts.

“Getting strikeouts the last two games were difficult for me,” Marsh said. “I thought the attack mode was good all game. I think mindset wise I knew to keep attacking and knowing I needed to make a pitch with two strikes.”

Kansas City’s Collin Snider opened the eighth with 13 consecutive balls. Luke Raley followed with a two-run single and Josh Lowe hit a sacrifice fly.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a 424-foot homer in the fifth.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Eflin (10-4, 3.25) starts Sunday’s series finale for the Rays and RHP Bailey Singer (5-8, 5.80) for the Royals.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports