Rays active CF Siri from IL, option RHP Bradley to Triple-A

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, celebrates with Jose Siri after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Washington. The Rays won 7-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — The major-league leading Tampa Bay Rays reinstated center fielder Jose Siri from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned promising right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham ahead of the evening game against the Houston Astros.

Siri has been out with a strained right hamstring, which happened April 7 when he was running down a fly ball. Before getting hurt, he was hitting .318 with two homers and eight RBIs in six games.

Bradley, 22, won his third consecutive start on Monday . Since making his major league debut on April, 12, he has a 3.52 ERA with 23 strikeouts and two walks over 15 1/3 innings. Bradley has been pitching every sixth day, so the move could help him shift into the normal five-day rotation cycle.

Tampa Bay also selected reliever Heath Hembree and optioned infielder-outfielder Vidal Bruján to Durham. Right-hander Hector Perez cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Durham.

The Rays started Tuesday with a 20-3 record. Only the World Series champion 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers and the 1911 Detroit Tigers, at 21-2, had better starts through 23 games.

