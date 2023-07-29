José Siri doubles, scores tiebreaking run to lift Rays past Astros, 4-3

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Sports

José Siri doubles, scores tiebreaking run to lift Rays past Astros, 4-3

Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79), right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
1 of 7 | 

Houston Astros’ Jose Abreu (79), right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe is congratulated by Josh Lowe (15) after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
2 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe is congratulated by Josh Lowe (15) after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
3 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
4 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
5 of 7 | 

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri scores the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Yandy Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
6 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Jose Siri scores the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Yandy Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) and center fielder Jose Siri (22) celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
7 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) and center fielder Jose Siri (22) celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer early and José Siri doubled and scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The game was tied entering the ninth when Siri, who played for Houston last season, doubled to left field off Ryan Pressly (3-3) and moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Christian Bethancourt. The Rays took a 4-3 lead when Siri scored on a sacrifice fly by Yandy Díaz.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash raved about Siri’s work in the ninth.

“It was a big at-bat against a really tough pitcher … that’s what he can do,” Cash said. “He can change the game with his speed and certainly impacted it right there.”

Other news
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia jogs around the bases after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
García’s grand slam highlights 4-homer game as AL West-leading Rangers beat Astros 13-5
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado power Astros past AL West-leading Rangers 4-3

Siri said that it meant “very much” to lead the Rays to a win against his former team.

“They know the capabilities and the abilities that I have from when I played here,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “And that’s life that I was able to do it against them.”

Houston manager Dusty Baker noted that not many people would have gotten to second on a ball hit to shallow left field.

“That was a hustle double and Siri, out of the box he was thinking two,” Baker said. “That was good baserunning on his part.”

Wander Franco singled after that before Pressly hit Luke Raley with a pitch. But Randy Arozarena popped out to leave them stranded.

Pete Fairbanks walked Chas McCormick with one out in the ninth, but he was erased when pinch-hitter Yainer Díaz grounded into a force out. Fairbanks then struck out pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubon to get his 13th save.

The victory was just Tampa Bay’s third in the last 11 games and the team’s sixth this month.

Lowe’s three-run homer came in the first inning and Houston tied it on a two-run shot by José Abreu in the fourth.

Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings. Colin Poche (8-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.

Houston’s Cristian Javier yielded three hits and three runs with eight strikeouts in six innings to remain winless since June 3.

“His velocity was good ... he was, he was a lot better tonight than he had been in probably four or five starts,” Baker said.

Franco tripled with one out in the first before Javier plunked Arozarena with two outs in the inning. Lowe then smacked his homer to the seats in right field to make it 3-0.

Jose Altuve led off the bottom of the inning with a triple and scored on a groundout by Jeremy Peña to cut it to 3-1.

Javier retired seven straight after Lowe’s homer before walking Arozarena to start the fourth. Arozarena stole second before moving to third on a single by Lowe. Javier hit Isaac Paredes with a pitch to load the bases.

But he escaped the jam by striking out Josh Lowe and Siri before René Pinto lined out to end the inning.

Yordan Alvarez singled with no outs in the fourth before Abreu’s soaring shot to left field tied it at 3-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cash said RHP Zach Eflin (left knee discomfort) is still day to day after injuring his knee Wednesday. Cash said they’re hoping he can make his next start but that they’ll know more in the next day or two.

GRAVEMAN RETURNS

The Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the White Sox in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee Friday. Graveman spent the last two months of the 2021 season with Houston after being traded from Seattle.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay RHP Taj Bradley (5-6, 5.30 ERA) opposes RHP Hunter Brown (6-7, 4.19) when the series continues Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports