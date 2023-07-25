Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Bethancourt after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024 after relocating this year because of extensive damage their team training facilities suffered during Hurricane Ian.

The Rays had trained since 2009 at Charlotte Sports Park, which is about 80 miles (50 km) south of their regular-season home of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay used the former Atlanta Braves’ complex at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Kissimmee in 2023 for early workouts and one game against the New York Yankees before playing the rest of its home spring training games at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will play 13 home exhibition games starting Feb. 24 against Atlanta, with their final matchup at the domed stadium on March 26 against Detroit.

Tampa Bay also will play two games in the Dominican Republic against Boston on March 9-10. It will the Rays’ first trip there.

Hurricane Ian was a category 5 storm that made landfall in southwest Florida in September 2022.

