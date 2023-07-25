Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024 after relocating this year because of extensive damage their team training facilities suffered during Hurricane Ian.

The Rays had trained since 2009 at Charlotte Sports Park, which is about 80 miles (50 km) south of their regular-season home of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay used the former Atlanta Braves’ complex at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Kissimmee in 2023 for early workouts and one game against the New York Yankees before playing the rest of its home spring training games at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will play 13 home exhibition games starting Feb. 24 against Atlanta, with their final matchup at the domed stadium on March 26 against Detroit.

Tampa Bay also will play two games in the Dominican Republic against Boston on March 9-10. It will the Rays’ first trip there.

Hurricane Ian was a category 5 storm that made landfall in southwest Florida in September 2022.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports