April 11, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|1
|2
|.000
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|3
|.000
|2
___
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Altoona at Erie, 12:35 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, noon
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
<