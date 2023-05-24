May 24, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|16
|.590
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|20
|19
|.513
|6½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|20
|.487
|7½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|21
|.462
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|15
|24
|.385
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|19
|.513
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|20
|19
|.513
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|19
|19
|.500
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|25
|.342
|7
___
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg 8, Reading 5
Bowie 7, Akron 2
Binghamton 8, Richmond 6
Altoona 6, Hartford 3
Portland 6, New Hampshire 4
Erie 7, Somerset 3
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Somerset at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.