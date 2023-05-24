Double-A Eastern League Glance

Click to copy

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 27 13 .675 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 23 16 .590 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 19 .513 6½ Hartford (Colorado) 19 20 .487 7½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 18 21 .462 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 15 24 .385 11½

Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 21 19 .525 — Harrisburg (Washington) 10 19 .513 ½ Richmond (San Francisco) 20 19 .513 ½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 19 19 .500 1 Akron (Cleveland) 19 20 .487 1½ Bowie (Baltimore) 13 25 .342 7

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg 8, Reading 5

Bowie 7, Akron 2

Binghamton 8, Richmond 6

Altoona 6, Hartford 3

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 7, Somerset 3

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.