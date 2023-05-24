AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 24, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2713.675
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2316.590
New Hampshire (Toronto)2019.513
Hartford (Colorado)1920.487
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1821.462
Reading (Philadelphia)1524.38511½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2119.525
Harrisburg (Washington)1019.513½
Richmond (San Francisco)2019.513½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1919.5001
Akron (Cleveland)1920.487
Bowie (Baltimore)1325.3427

___

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg 8, Reading 5

Bowie 7, Akron 2

Binghamton 8, Richmond 6

Altoona 6, Hartford 3

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 7, Somerset 3

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

