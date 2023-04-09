AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 9, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)301.000
Portland (Boston)301.000
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)201.000
Hartford (Colorado)12.0002
Reading (Philadelphia)03.0003
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)03.0003

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)301.000
Bowie (Baltimore)21.667
Erie (Detroit)21.667
Akron (Cleveland)12.3331
Harrisburg (Washington)12.3331
Altoona (Pittsburgh)03.0002

___

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 4, Altoona 2

Portland 13, Binghamton 3

Hartford 6, Bowie 5

Richmond 4, Reading 3, 1st game

Richmond 3, Reading 2, 2nd game

Erie 3, Akron 2

Somerset 5, Harrisburg 0, 1st game

Harrisburg 3, Somerset 0, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Richmond 7, Reading 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Altoona at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

