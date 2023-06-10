FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years on loan at AC Milan

FILE - AC Milan's Brahim Diaz controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, May 20, 2023. Spanish forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan, the Spanish club said Saturday June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan, the Spanish club said Saturday.

The 23-year-old Díaz spent three seasons on loan at Milan. He helped the Italian team win a Serie A title in 2022 and reach the Champions League semifinals this season.

Díaz joined Madrid from Manchester City in 2019, but barely played in his single season in Spain’s capital.

Other news
Croatia's Luka Modric walks past the trophy after the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Modric again faces perjury charge in native Croatia
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren have been charged in Croatia with allegedly giving false testimony about financial deals they had with a former soccer official who has been sentenced for embezzlement and tax fraud.
United States men’s national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter answers questions during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Berhalter’s return as US coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman
Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national soccer coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St.
PSG players celebrate their title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
PSG will start its French title defense with a home game against Lorient
The French soccer league says Paris Saint-Germain will begin its title defense with a home game against Lorient on the weekend of Aug. 12-13.
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille
United States winger Tim Weah has been welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans as he arrived for his medical test ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club.

He will rejoin a squad that won the Spain’s Copa del Rey last season but needs to replace the loss of Karim Benzema.

Díaz is the third signing Madrid has made this month, following a deal reached with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jude Bellingham and the decision to buy back left back Fran García from Rayo Vallecano.

