Sports

Real Salt Lake’s road streak lives on in 2-2 draw with Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, bottom, blocks a goal attempt by Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell celebrates a goal by and forward Dániel Sallói during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo (3) reacts after missing a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo kicks a goal attempt during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, bottom, blocks a goal attempt by Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, left, and forward Dániel Sallói celebrate Sallói's goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after a goal by forward Dániel Sallói during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (25) reacts after a goal by Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after a goal by forward Johnny Russell, second from left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido, right, and Real Salt Lake midfielder Nelson Palacio battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido, left, is shoved by Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) as he moves the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. The teams tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Scott Caldwell, left, and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Nemanja Radoja battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. The teams tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake players celebrate midfielder Scott Caldwell's goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. The teams tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Scott Caldwell, left, and midfielder Emeka Eneli, celebrates Caldwell's goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. The teams tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Scott Caldwell, left, kicks past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh to score a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. The teams tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Scott Caldwell, left, and midfielder Emeka Eneli, celebrates Caldwell's goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. The teams tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio scored second-half goals as Real Salt Lake came from two scores down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night, upping its unbeaten streak on the road to 11 in all competitions.

Real Salt Lake (9-7-7) is just the third team in league history with a double-digit unbeaten run on the road and the first since the Portland Timbers had an 11-match run spanning the 2012-13 seasons.

Dániel Sallói staked Sporting KC (6-10-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute, using an assist from Johnny Russell to score his fifth goal of the season. Russell took a pass from Erik Thommy six minutes later and found the net for a third time this season as Sporting KC took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Musovski got Real Salt Lake on the scoreboard in the first minute of the second half when he used a pass from Cristian Arango to score his fifth goal of the season. Julio scored the equalizer unassisted in the 72nd minute with his fourth netter this season.

Kendall McIntosh finished with seven saves for Sporting KC. Gavin Beavers saved two shots for Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake improves to 4-1-1 in its last six matches with Sporting KC, including the playoffs.

Sporting KC scored a league-record low three goals through its first 10 matches, but the club has scored a league-high 27 goals since May 1.

Arango scored 23 minutes into his debut with RSL last time out.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

