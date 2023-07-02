Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Sports

Julio scores late to give Real Salt Lake 1-0 win over Toronto

Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC forward C.J. Sapong (9) pauses after missing a scoring attempt against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC forward C.J. Sapong (9) and Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) fight for possession of the ball during first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Loffelsend, bottom, attempts to tackle Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta, top, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (25) and Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (7) go up for a header while Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) looks on during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) celebrates with teammates after making a save during first-half MLS soccer match action against Toronto FC in Toronto, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (7) jumps over the ball while Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino and Toronto forward Federico Bernardeschi, rear, watch during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda receives a pass while Toronto FC forward C.J. Sapong, fron left, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera, front, and Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi collide during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad and Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (10) compete for possession of the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (7) shoots against Real Salt Lake during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
TORONTO (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

The victory extends Real Salt Lake’s club-record unbeaten streak on the road in all competitions to 10. It is the longest unbeaten road run since an 11-match streak by the Portland Timbers spanning the 2012-13 seasons.

Real Salt Lake (8-7-6) improves to 2-5-3 all-time on the road against Toronto (3-8-10). Toronto falls to 3-2-6 at home this season. Toronto has surrendered only four goals in 10 home matches with RSL.

Julio scored the winner unassisted. It was his second netter of the campaign.

Zac MacMath saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake. Greg Ranjitsingh had five saves in his third start this season for Toronto.

Toronto has dropped a league-high 17 points from winning positions this season.

Toronto travels to play Orlando City on Tuesday. Real Salt Lake returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport