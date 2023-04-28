Sociedad wins at Osasuna to close on Champions League spot

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad took another step toward locking up a Champions League berth after it won at Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

The win let fourth-placed Sociedad open a nine-point gap over fifth-placed Real Betis, putting more pressure on the Seville-based side to win at leader Barcelona on Saturday.

The top four finishers in the league earn spots in Europe’s elite competition next season.

The game’s opener came in the sixth minute when Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera scored an own goal.

Herrera kept Osasuna in the match by making saves, including getting enough of Mikel Oyarzabal’s low shot to send it off his crossbar in the 67th.

But Take Kubo added a second goal in the 90th with a low shot that Herrera let slip past him.

Osasuna was in eighth place and has one more league game before it takes on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on May 6.

Despite the loss, Osasuna players spent several minutes on the pitch receiving ovations from their fans in their last home game before the Copa final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport