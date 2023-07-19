Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
A's hit 3 two-run homers to beat the Red Sox 6-5

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday.

Bleday’s homer was his second in as many days while Thomas’ deep drive was the first of his career. Peterson, who also walked and scored on Thomas’ home run, connected for his sixth in the fourth inning.

It’s the 11th time this season that the A’s — last in the majors in team batting average and runs scored — have hit three or more home runs in one game.

“It’s a great series win,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “We got beat up pretty good the first night against them, and in Boston. We had four errors. But we kept grinding. That’s the mentality, that’s the identity, that this club wants to have.”

Justin Turner hit his 15th home run for the Red Sox. Shortstop Yu Chang played in his 221st career game, the most in majors history by a player born in Taiwan.

Boston, winners of eight of their previous 10, lost consecutive games for the first time since June 28-29 against Miami.

The game drew a crowd of 15,023, the largest at the Coliseum since June 18 when 24,326 people watched the A’s lose to Philadelphia.

Angel Felipe (1-0) retired four batters for his first career victory. Trevor May worked the ninth and got Rob Refsnyder to fly out with the tying run on second base for his eighth save.

“The biggest thing is I helped the team win the ballgame,” Felipe said through a translator. “That was my biggest concern.”

The Red Sox got to A’s starter Ken Waldichuk for a pair of runs in the first on Turner’s home run that extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors. It’s also the second-longest streak by a Boston player 38 years or older. Hall of Famer Ted Williams had a 17-game streak in 1957.

Oakland responded quickly in the bottom of the inning. Tony Kemp drew a leadoff walk and scored on Bleday’s blast off Brayan Bello.

Thomas’ milestone home run, which snapped an 0-for-7 drought at the plate for the rookie, also came off Bello before Peterson’s drive, his first off a left-hander this season, made it 6-2.

“I feel like it happened so quick but as soon as I got barrel on it and it went up in the air I thought I had a chance,” Thomas said. “I saw it leave the yard, it was pretty exciting stuff. I was just trying to put something in play. I don’t think I’ve ever hit a home run on purpose.”

Bello (7-6) allowed five hits and six runs in four innings.

The Red Sox cut the gap to 6-4 in the fifth then tacked on an unearned run in the sixth to keep it close.

Waldichuk allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

JANSEN’S 800th

Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen played in his 800th career game, pitching the eighth inning. The 35-year-old pitcher, whose 411 career saves are seventh-most in history, had one walk and one strikeout.

ROUTINE 4-3-2 DP

The A’s missed a chance to add on in the fifth after opening the inning with a double and infield single. Pinch-hitter Brent Rooker then grounded into a 4-3-2 double play, with Bleday thrown out sliding into home. Tyler Soderstrom then struck out swinging against Joely Rodríguez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a calf injury.

Athletics: 1B Ryan Noda, who was a late scratch, has been diagnosed with a fractured jaw after undergoing X-rays. The injury apparently happened pre-game Monday when Noda was taking pre-game infield and the ball hopped up and hit him. Kotsay said Noda will be placed on the Injured List before Thursday.

UP NEXT Red Sox: Following an off day, Boston LHP James Paxton (5-2, 3.51 ERA) faces the Mets on Friday. Paxton has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 11 previous starts.

Athletics: LHP Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.51) pitches against the Houston Astros in Oakland on Thursday. Harris is winless over his previous three starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports