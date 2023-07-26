FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports

Red Sox overcome triple play in 7-1 victory over major league-leading Braves

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida is congratulated after his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida is congratulated after his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida runs the bases on his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida runs the bases on his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez delivers during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang dives for but can't make the play on a single by Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang dives for but can’t make the play on a single by Atlanta Braves’ Sean Murphy during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker calls for a new pitcher while pulling starter Charlie Morton during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker calls for a new pitcher while pulling starter Charlie Morton during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, left, is handed his helmet by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, right, after getting caught trying to advance to third, which was the third out of a triple play during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida, left, is handed his helmet by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, right, after getting caught trying to advance to third, which was the third out of a triple play during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By DOUG ALDEN
 
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox overcame a triple play to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night in a game delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain and lightning.

Yoshida’s two-run shot to right in the eighth was his third hit of the night, and eight Boston hitters finished with at least a hit in the Red Sox’s third straight win. Rafael Devers had a pair of singles and drove in his 75th run of the season for the Red Sox, who took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed the major league-leading Braves the rest of the way.

Pivetta (7-5) took over for opener John Schreiber in the second and allowed only three hits in five innings, striking out five. Atlanta was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

Sean Murphy drove in Atlanta’s only run with an RBI single in the first.

The 7:10 p.m. start time was pushed back to 8:50 p.m. because of heavy rain and some lightning in the area. After the delay, Atlanta’s Charlie Morton struggled through an 80-pitch night that ended in the fourth inning, when Yu Chang reached on a two-out walk, stole second and advanced on a throwing error before scoring on Jaren Duran’s RBI single to put Boston up 3-1.

Devers drove in another run on a single to left and that was it for Morton, who was replaced by Michael Tonkin. Morton (10-8) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks. He struck out one. Morton’s line could have been much worse without his defense coming through with a triple play in the previous inning.

Center fielder Michael Harris started it when he caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall strayed too far. The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson fired across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall’s running gaffe. The play ended an inning that started with promise for Boston with back-to-back singles by Yoshida and Duvall.

Schreiber got the start, hours after being reinstated from the injured list after missing more than two months because of a muscle strain in his right shoulder. Schreiber threw 24 pitches in the inning and was replaced in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale, out since early June with left shoulder inflammation, is expected to throw Thursday with Triple-A Worcester and could begin a rehabilitation assignment as early as next week. Chaim Bloom, Red Sox chief baseball officer, said before the game that Sale’s return will not be rushed. “We just want to make sure that he can help us but that also once he’s back that we feel pretty good that we can turn him loose and he’ll be available to us the rest of the way,” Bloom said. ... SS Trevor Story (offseason elbow surgery) was sent to Triple-A Worcester to continue a rehab assignment and is getting closer to making his season debut, but the club is also being careful, even after trading IF Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. “He feels great. He looks great. We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that,” Bloom said. … The Red Sox also reinstated Schreiber from the 60-day IL and RHP Brayan Bello from the paternity list.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.78 ERA) faces RHP Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60) of the Red Sox on Wednesday night in the finale of the two-game interleague series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports