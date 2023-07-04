This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
Sports

Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock, foreground, reacts as Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Brandon Belt, back left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock, foreground, reacts as Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Brandon Belt, back left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton works against the Toronto Blue Jays during eighth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton works against the Toronto Blue Jays during eighth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed starter Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.

Whitlock left his most recent start on Saturday in Toronto after one inning because of what was announced as “right elbow tightness.”

Before Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park against Texas, manager Alex Cora said Whitlock had a “bone bruise.”

Other news
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock, foreground, reacts as Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Brandon Belt, back left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock leaves after 1 inning with tight right elbow
Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock left Sunday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays with tightness in his right elbow.

Cora said the club will re-assess Whitlock’s injury next week.

Whitlock, 27, is 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts this season.

In addition, left-hander James Paxton, who was the AL Pitcher of the Month in June, was placed on paternity leave.

The 34-year-old Paxton is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in nine starts this season.

To fill their spots on the roster, the team recalled left-hander Brandon Walter and right-hander Tayler Scott from Triple-A Worcester.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports