Marlins foil Bello’s no-hit bid and beat Red Sox 2-0; Arraez goes hitless with average down to .392
Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins’ Nick Fortes during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, is safe at second as Boston Red Sox’s Enrique Hernandez, right, is unable to tag him during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Chisholm reached first on an error and advanced to second. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Joey Wendle (18) steals second base as Boston Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo, top, is unable to tag him during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, watches his home run next to Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, celebrates his home run next to Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jon Berti hits an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, removes starting pitcher Brayan Bello from the baseball game after Bello had given up consecutive singles to the Miami Marlins, their first hits of the night, during the eighth inning Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Catcher Connor Wong is at left. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello steps off the mound after the Miami Marlins got their first hit off him, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello steps off the mound after giving up the first hit to the Miami Marlins, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello is welcomed in the dugout after he was removed during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Bello had given up consecutive singles, after seven no-hit innings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins’ Nick Fortes during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins’ Nick Fortes during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Joey Wendle (18) steals second base as Boston Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo, top, is unable to tag him during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Joey Wendle (18) steals second base as Boston Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo, top, is unable to tag him during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, watches his home run next to Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, watches his home run next to Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, celebrates his home run next to Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, celebrates his home run next to Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jon Berti hits an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Marlins’ Jon Berti hits an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, removes starting pitcher Brayan Bello from the baseball game after Bello had given up consecutive singles to the Miami Marlins, their first hits of the night, during the eighth inning Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Catcher Connor Wong is at left. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, removes starting pitcher Brayan Bello from the baseball game after Bello had given up consecutive singles to the Miami Marlins, their first hits of the night, during the eighth inning Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Catcher Connor Wong is at left. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello steps off the mound after the Miami Marlins got their first hit off him, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello steps off the mound after the Miami Marlins got their first hit off him, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello steps off the mound after giving up the first hit to the Miami Marlins, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello steps off the mound after giving up the first hit to the Miami Marlins, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello is welcomed in the dugout after he was removed during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Bello had given up consecutive singles, after seven no-hit innings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello is welcomed in the dugout after he was removed during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Bello had given up consecutive singles, after seven no-hit innings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.
Bello held the Marlins hitless through seven, retiring major league batting leader Luis Arraez all three times he faced him. Arraez, who also drew an intentional walk in the eighth, saw his batting average drop from .396 to .392.
“That guy threw a really good game,” Arraez said. “He was nasty today.”
Bello (5-5) struck out five and walked one. He was charged with an earned run when Chris Martin relieved him and gave up an RBI single to Jon Berti that made it 1-0.
A base hit by Jesus Sanchez loaded the bases, Nick Fortes hit into a 5-2-3 double play and, after Arraez was intentionally walked to load the bases, Jorge Soler struck out to end the inning.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo homer in the ninth — his fourth homer in the last five games — to complete the three-game sweep and send Boston to its fifth straight loss. The Marlins have won five straight and 11 of their last 13 to rise 14 games above .500 for the first time since 2003.
“It was incredible to be a part of (the sweep),” said Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo, who allowed only three hits before leaving a scoreless game with one out in the seventh. “The team, how we’re playing, the energy in the clubhouse, everyone’s pulling for each other, no “I” guys. It’s just a lot of fun.”
The Red Sox only managed one hit of their own in the first six innings against Lazardo before chasing him in the seventh with back-to-back singles by Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall. But reliever Andrew Nardi (6-1) pitched out of trouble by striking out Masataka Yoshida and getting Christian Arroyo on a comebacker to the mound.
Boston registered just four hits in all, and also played sloppy defense.
“There’s days you’re going to score runs. There’s days you’re going to give it up,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “And today we pitched well; we didn’t hit.”
A.J. Puk pitched the ninth for his 13th save.
Bello’s bid came one day after Yankees righty Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in major league history. It was also the first no-hitter of the season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Marlins: 1B Yuli Gurriel was scratched from the lineup after being hit in the face while taking grounders at first during batting practice. People rushed out to help him, and he was escorted off the field with a blood-stained towel covering his face. Arraez moved over to first base, and Segura took Gurriel’s No. 5 spot in the batting order.
Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale was cleared to throw following an MRI on his left shoulder. Sale threw from the pitching mound distance, but not at full speed. The 34-year-old Sale has been on the injured list since June 2.
UP NEXT:
Marlins: RHP Bryan Hoeing (1-1) will face Atlanta in the series opener against the Braves, who have not named a starter.
Red Sox: Open a three-game series in Toronto, with LHP James Paxton (3-1) facing RHP Jose Berrios (8-5).
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports