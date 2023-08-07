FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Sports

Red Sox could have Chris Sale, Trevor Story back this week

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is throws to first base during a rehab game for the Portland Sea Dogs, Friday, July 22, 2023, in Portland, Maine. Story underwent elbow surgery in January. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald, via AP)
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is throws to first base during a rehab game for the Portland Sea Dogs, Friday, July 22, 2023, in Portland, Maine. Story underwent elbow surgery in January. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald, via AP)
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is congratulated after a home run during a rehab game for the Portland Sea Dogs, Friday, July 22, 2023, in Portland, Maine. Story underwent elbow surgery in January. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald, via AP)
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is congratulated after a home run during a rehab game for the Portland Sea Dogs, Friday, July 22, 2023, in Portland, Maine. Story underwent elbow surgery in January. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald, via AP)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of his team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of his team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
 
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox infielder Trevor Story will be activated from the injured list and make his season debut on Tuesday, and onetime ace Chris Sale will return to the rotation on Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Speaking to reporters before Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Cora said Sale will “most likely” start on Friday in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Sale was 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA before going on the injured list following a June 1 start in which he reported shoulder soreness.

Story was slotted to replace departed free agent Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, but he had shoulder surgery in January on his right ulnar collateral ligament. The Red Sox have struggled to replace him in the infield, with primary option Kiké Hernández leading the league in errors before being moved to the outfield, and then traded away.

Cora also said reliever Garrett Whitlock (bruised elbow) will make one more rehab appearance and could be back with the Red Sox on Sunday. And reliever Tanner Houck will need at least one more rehab appearance before a decision is made on his return.

The return of the injured players was cited by the team as a substitute for moves to bolster the roster at the July 31 trade deadline. The Red Sox have lost seven of their last eight games to drop back into last place in the AL East, and five games back in the AL wild-card standings heading into Monday’s games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB.