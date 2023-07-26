Reds hang on in 9th to win 4-3 at Milwaukee and reduce Brewers’ NL Central lead to a half-game

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Reds hang on in 9th to win 4-3 at Milwaukee and reduce Brewers’ NL Central lead to a half-game

Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio tried to score on a hit by Victor Caratini. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 of 7 | 

Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile tags out Milwaukee Brewers’ Andruw Monasterio at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio tried to score on a hit by Victor Caratini. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio tried to score on a hit by Victor Caratini. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
2 of 7 | 

Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile tags out Milwaukee Brewers’ Andruw Monasterio at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio tried to score on a hit by Victor Caratini. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 of 7 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones reacts after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
4 of 7 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jahmai Jones reacts after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
5 of 7 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Victor Caratini hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
6 of 7 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Andruw Monasterio hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
7 of 7 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
 
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds withstood a frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati reduced the Brewers’ NL Central lead over the Reds to a half-game. The Brewers and Reds will have their final regular-season meeting Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of this three-game series.

The Brewers trailed 4-0 before nearly coming all the way back in the ninth.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Jesse Winker after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
De La Cruz launches a mammoth homer, but the Brewers edge the Reds 3-2 in their division showdown
Christian Yelich hit a game-winning single, Sal Frelick launched his first major league home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in their NL Central showdown.
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) reacts as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Elly De La Cruz homers as Cincinnati Reds sweep Arizona Diamondbacks with 7-3 win
Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory.

One night after hitting a walk-off single to give the Brewers a 3-2 victory over the Reds, Christian Yelich ripped a three-run homer off reliever Daniel Duarte with two outs in the ninth inning. William Contreras then greeted Alexis Díaz with an infield single, though he initially was called out before replays showed he had beaten the throw from third baseman Elly De La Cruz.

After Tyrone Taylor pinch-ran for Contreras and stole second, a 3-2 pitch from Díaz hit Willy Adames. Díaz finally sealed Cincinnati’s victory and earned his 30th save in 31 opportunities by retiring Andruw Monasterio on a fly to center.

Cincinnati’s biggest obstacle in its quest for the NL Central lead thus far has been its struggles against the Brewers. Since May 25, the Reds have gone 3-9 against the Brewers and 32-9 against everyone else.

The Reds finally got the better of the Brewers on Tuesday thanks largely to Abbott, a rookie right-hander who already has grown accustomed to pitching against them.

Abbott (6-2) has faced the Brewers in four of his 10 career starts. He allowed six runs over 4 1/3 innings in a 7-3 loss at Milwaukee on July 7, but he has given up just two runs over 18 innings the other three times.

He struck out nine and scattered seven hits and one walk Tuesday to improve his ERA to 1.90 and outduel Corbin Burnes (9-6).

Burnes entered Tuesday’s game having thrown 15 straight scoreless innings. He extended that streak to 18 before running into trouble in the fourth.

Burnes hit TJ Friedl with a pitch and walked Matt McLain to start the inning. After Jake Fraley struck out, Jonathan India hit a bouncer up the line that went off third baseman Monasterio’s glove for an RBI single. Joey Votto then snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a single up the middle that brought home McLain.

Benson made it 4-0 in the top of the ninth with his 418-foot shot to left-center off Bryse Wilson.

The Brewers squandered a couple of early scoring opportunities against Abbott.

Milwaukee had runners on first and third with one out in the second but failed to score. Monasterio got thrown out attempting to score from first on Victor Caratini’s two-out double to right in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Vladimir Gutierrez continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery by pitching a simulated game. “He’s getting toward the end of this whole process, so hopefully we’ll be seeing him definitely before the end of the year,” manager David Bell said. “Hopefully everything stays on track because he’s doing great.” ... RHP Tejay Antone, also recovering from Tommy John surgery, has been sent to the Reds’ Arizona Complex League affiliate to begin a rehabilitation assignment.

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday and is expected to have another one on Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell said Miley likely won’t need a rehabilitation appearance. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez is expected to begin taking swings Wednesday after having 17 stitches removed from his left ring finger.

UP NEXT

RHP Ben Lively (4-5, 3.89 ERA) starts for the Reds and RHP Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.72) pitches for the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports