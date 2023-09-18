Missing F-35 fighter jet
Champions League
UAW strike
Iran-US prisoner exchange
Russell Brand
Sports

Reds place Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL and designate Hunter Renfroe for assignment

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Harrison Bader fields a single hit by Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
1 of 2 | 

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Harrison Bader fields a single hit by Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Renfroe swings at a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
2 of 2 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Hunter Renfroe swings at a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list on Monday and designated fellow outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment.

The 29-year-old Bader has a right groin strain. The IL stint was made retroactive to Sunday.

Cincinnati claimed Bader and Renfroe off waivers on Aug. 31. Renfroe hit .128 (5 for 39) in 14 games with the Reds.

Cincinnati also activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild and left-hander Alex Young from the COVID-19 injured list before a big three-game series against Minnesota.

Other news
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Reds drop out of wild card spot with 8-4 loss to Mets, who get Vogelbach’s 3-run double
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl beats the throw to first base on a single in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Encarnacion-Strand’s 2-run homer lifts the Reds over the Mets 3-2
Cincinnati Reds' Luke Maile, left, is checked after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Reds catcher Luke Maile scratched with sore hand, day after hit by pitch

The 30-year-old Young was 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and one save in 57 games when he was placed on the IL last month with left hamstring tightness. He came down with COVID-19 while he was out.

Fairchild was added to the COVID-19 list on Sept. 9. He hit .223 with five homers and 27 RBIs in his first 88 games this year.

Young and Fairchild are among six Reds players who have contracted COVID-19 this year. The others are pitchers Hunter Greene, Fernando Cruz, Ben Lively and Brandon Williamson.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB