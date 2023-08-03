Ian Happ homers twice to help Cubs rout Reds 16-6

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Ian Happ homers twice to help Cubs rout Reds 16-6

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel right, celebrates with teammate Jeimer Candelario left, at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
1 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel right, celebrates with teammate Jeimer Candelario left, at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel watches his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
2 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel watches his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
3 of 6 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Cincinnati Reds starter Brandon Williamson delivers a pitch to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
4 of 6 | 

Cincinnati Reds starter Brandon Williamson delivers a pitch to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly delivers a pitch to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
5 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly delivers a pitch to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama of Osaka, Japan, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
6 of 6 | 

Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama of Osaka, Japan, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By SETH ENGLE
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered twice and the Chicago Cubs easily overcame an early deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 16-6 on Wednesday night.

Cristopher Morel, Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki also went deep to help push the Cubs within three games of the NL Central lead and two games back in the wild-card race.

Morel and Gomes each extended their hitting streaks to 10 games, and Michael Fulmer (2-5) pitched 1 2/3 innings of no-hit ball in relief of Drew Smyly.

“I think the (most) impressive part is getting down early and fighting back … it’s not just the homers,” Happ said. “Getting on base, (hitting) the singles that lead to getting pitchers deep in pitch count, and then being able to take advantage of it.”

Other news
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Reds place Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list because of a right pectoral strain
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cubs place Marcus Stroman on 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates his two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively, Swanson's second home run of the baseball game, during the fourth inning Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Dansby Swanson homers twice as Chicago Cubs pound Cincinnati Reds 20-9

Joey Votto hit two homers off Smyly, who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings. Spencer Steer and TJ Friedl also homered for Cincinnati.

Reds starter Brandon Williamson gave up five runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out a season-high seven batters. Buck Farmer (3-5) was the loser.

Chicago had 36 runs Tuesday and Wednesday, its most in a two-game span since June 29-30, 1897.

“It’s hard to get everybody out,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Nobody’s chasing, nobody’s going outside of what they’re trying to do. … Then you get to the underbelly of the bullpen and you just get to your rhythm and your zones, where you’re trying to do damage.”

Swanson’s 16th homer of the year gave the Cubs a third run in the fourth. Morel’s fifth-inning double drove in another run, and Cody Bellinger’s sacrifice scored Nico Hoerner to tie it at 5.

Suzuki, Jeimer Candelario and Mike Tauchman drove in runs in the sixth, and Tauchman came home on an error to make it 10-5.

After Tauchman hit another RBI double, the Reds had two more errors to give the Cubs a 14-6 lead in the seventh. Happ and Suzuki homered in the eighth.

“The offense is free to go out there and have their at-bats and work as a unit,” Ross said. I feel like it’s just been a really cohesive group throughout the lineup for a while now. So, I think it’s like ‘wow’ when we’re able to put up these types of numbers offensively.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and newly acquired reliever José Cuas was added to the active roster. Stroman’s expected to miss only one start, manager David Ross said.

Reds: After allowing 13 runs across four innings on Tuesday, RHP Ben Lively (right pectoral strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list and RHP Daniel Duarte was recalled from Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (5-6, 5.46 ERA) looks to win a third straight start in the series finale Thursday. RHP Luke Weaver (2-3, 6.80) is set to start for the Reds.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb