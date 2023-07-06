FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat

Umpire Quinn Wolcott, left, speaks with Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz and manager David Bell about a knob on De La Cruz's bat handle in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Umpire Quinn Wolcott, left, speaks with Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz and manager David Bell about a knob on De La Cruz’s bat handle in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Umpires Adrian Johnson, left, and Quinn Wolcott inspect a knob on the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Umpires Adrian Johnson, left, and Quinn Wolcott inspect a knob on the bat of Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Umpires Adrian Johnson, left, and Quinn Wolcott speak with Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell about a knob on the bat of Elly De La Cruz in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Umpires Adrian Johnson, left, and Quinn Wolcott speak with Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell about a knob on the bat of Elly De La Cruz in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Umpire Quinn Wolcott inspects a knob on the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Umpire Quinn Wolcott inspects a knob on the bat of Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Umpire Quinn Wolcott speaks with Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, right, about a knob on Elly De La Cruz's bat handle in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Umpire Quinn Wolcott speaks with Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, right, about a knob on Elly De La Cruz’s bat handle in the second inning of a baseball game between the Reds and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, and Joey Votto celebrate Votto's solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, left, and Joey Votto celebrate Votto’s solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz pointed at the knob of his bat after hitting a 455-foot homer at Washington on Wednesday night in a reference to the removal of a covering earlier in the game.

Before De La Cruz led off the second inning, umpires had the slugger remove a white or clear object from the end of his bat. It looked as if it was an empty covering designed to hold a sensor that takes measurements at the plate.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez talked to plate umpire Quinn Wolcott about the knob piece before it was removed. Reds manager David Bell came out to discuss the situation with the umpiring crew.

De La Cruz then struck out swinging.

After umpires reviewed the legality of the knob piece with New York, the infielder was allowed to put it back on before his second at-bat in the third. Major League Baseball said “the housing” is permissible, and that was communicated to the Nationals.

After flying out to left in the third, De La Cruz opened the fifth with a deep drive to right-center against Josiah Gray. He then pointed at the end of his bat before rounding the bases.

It was his fourth homer since he made his big league debut June 6.

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports