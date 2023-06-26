Reds call up Wong and Salazar, send Stoudt to Triple-A and designate Wynne for assignment
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds selected the contract of right-hander Jake Wong from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
The Reds also recalled right-hander Eduardo Salazar from Louisville, optioned right-hander Levi Stoudt to Louisville and designated right-hander Randy Wynne for assignment.
The 26-year-old Wong has gone 1-3 with a 7.60 ERA in 17 appearances at Double-A and Triple-A this season.
The 30-year-old Wynne took the loss in his major league debut Sunday, when Cincinnati fell 7-6 to Atlanta. He was working in a lumberyard when he was signed as a minor league free agent four years ago.
