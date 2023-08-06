A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Sports

Reds rookie pitcher first in last 50 years to allow homers on first 2 career pitches

Cincinnati Reds' Lyon Richardson, left, talks with Tyler Stephenson during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds’ Lyon Richardson, left, talks with Tyler Stephenson during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Lyon Richardson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds’ Lyon Richardson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
 
CINCINNTI (AP) — Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs in the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Over the last 50 seasons, the right-handed Richardson, 23, is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats.

Abrams and Thomas teamed up to hit fastballs. Abrams reached the first section of seats down the right field line with a 402-foot shot for his first career leadoff homer. Thomas followed with a 408-foot drive to center field for his third homer of the series.

Richardson went 3-0 on Joey Meneses, the next batter, before throwing a strike that sparked a sarcastic cheer from the crowd.

He rebounded from the rocky start to add two hitless innings, finishing with four hits and four runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb