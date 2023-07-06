FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, crosses home plate past Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
2 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel, right, crosses home plate past Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel watches his two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
3 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel watches his two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds outfielders Jake Fraley (27) and Will Benson (30) celebrate in front of teammate TJ Friedl after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds outfielders Jake Fraley (27) and Will Benson (30) celebrate in front of teammate TJ Friedl after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz doubles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. TJ Friedl scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
5 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz doubles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. TJ Friedl scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, center, runs past Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams as he scores a run on Joey Votto's single in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
6 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Will Benson, center, runs past Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams as he scores a run on Joey Votto’s single in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Alex Call hits a solo home run in front of Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali and umpire Manny Gonzalez in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals’ Alex Call hits a solo home run in front of Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali and umpire Manny Gonzalez in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Jeimer Candelario reacts after being hit by a pitch in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
8 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals’ Jeimer Candelario reacts after being hit by a pitch in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey walks off the field after being relieved in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Harvey gave up a two-run home run to Cincinnati in the 10th. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
9 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey walks off the field after being relieved in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Harvey gave up a two-run home run to Cincinnati in the 10th. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson throws to the Washington Nationals in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
10 of 10 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson throws to the Washington Nationals in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PATRICK STEVENS
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.

Cincinnati (49-39) stretched its winning streak to five with the four-game sweep that maintained a two-game lead over the second-place Brewers in the NL Central heading into a weekend series at Milwaukee. The Reds have won 20 of their last 24 games overall and 19 of their last 22 on the road, moving 10 games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 24, 2021. They also host the Brewers in a three-game series the weekend after the All-Star break.

Senzel made a leaping catch on CJ Abrams with the sun in his eyes for the final out of the ninth after Riley Adams’ two-out double off Tony Santillan (1-0), who worked a scoreless inning in his first Reds appearance since June 13, 2022.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap
Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League.
Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to Switzerland's Dominic Stricker in a men's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe sends footwear message to Travis Scott at Wimbledon
Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott. The American tennis player advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday and then playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers.
FILE - Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 6, the Kings signed captain Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
The Los Angeles Kings have signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. Kopitar is now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at a salary cap hit of $7 million.
Australia's coach coach Eddie Jones speaks, during an interview after announcing his team, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 6, 2023, ahead of their Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Back as Australia coach, Eddie Jones looks to release ‘mongrel dogs’ on the world champ Springboks
Eddie Jones has a broad idea of the style of rugby he’d like to see his Australia team pursue to get back among the contenders for the Rugby World Cup this year.

With Tyler Stephenson on second as the automatic runner, Senzel gave Cincinnati a 5-3 lead when homered on a first-pitch fastball from Hunter Harvey (3-4).

Alexis Díaz earned his 25th save in 26 chances, allowing an RBI single to Lane Thomas before retiring Keilbert Ruiz on a game-ending flyout with runners on second and third.

Playing on the one-month anniversary of his major league debut, Elly De La Cruz had two hits and two RBIs and finished the series 10 for 18 with a homer and four RBIs. The Reds are 22-6 since bringing up the 21-year-old, who is hitting .325 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .905 OPS.

Last-place Washington (34-53) fell to an NL-worst 13-31 at home and has lost 14 of 15 at Nationals Park since June 3.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and was removed after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay, Cincinnati’s Brandon Williamson remained after the delay and pitched three shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the third, but Thomas’ two-run single put the Nationals ahead in the fifth. De La Cruz hit a tying RBI double in the sixth, and Alex Call hit a solo homer off Daniel Duarte in the seventh to give Washington a 3-2 lead. Pinch- hitter Joey Votto tied the score with an RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Santillan (lower back stress fracture) was activated from the 60-day injured list, RHP Brett Kennedy was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Ricky Karcher was designated for assignment.

Nationals: 3B Jeimer Candelario left after he was hit near the right knee in the 10th by a Díaz slider.

UP NEXT

Reds: Rookie LHP Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA) starts at Milwaukee after striking out 12 in 7 2/3 innings Sunday against San Diego in his sixth big league start. RHP Corbin Burnes (6-5, 4.00), the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, starts for the Brewers.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34) starts as Texas visits Washington for the first time since 2017. LHP Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98) will be on the mound for the Rangers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports