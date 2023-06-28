Rookie Andrew Abbott improves to 4-0 for Cincinnati as Reds top Orioles 3-1

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Rookie Andrew Abbott improves to 4-0 for Cincinnati as Reds top Orioles 3-1

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 of 5 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, left, makes a catch on a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander as Reds outfielders TJ Friedl, top, and Jake Fraley look on in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 of 5 | 

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, left, makes a catch on a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander as Reds outfielders TJ Friedl, top, and Jake Fraley look on in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clouds roll in over Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 of 5 | 

Clouds roll in over Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 of 5 | 

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks scores from third base on a sacrifice fly ball by Ryan McKenna against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 of 5 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Aaron Hicks scores from third base on a sacrifice fly ball by Ryan McKenna against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Abbott has been quite an addition for a pitching-starved Cincinnati team.

Abbott was impressive on the mound again, and Matt McLain and TJ Friedl both homered to lift the Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. McLain also hit an RBI double for the Reds, who rebounded from a 10-3 loss Monday night. Cincinnati had dropped three in a row following a 12-game winning streak.

“You want to get back on the winning track,” said manager David Bell, whose team took the NL Central lead back from Milwaukee. “We still feel good about the way we’re playing, but it’s all about winning games.”

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate a win after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Olson homers, drives in 2 as Braves win 5th straight with a 3-game sweep of Twins
Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 for a series sweep.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jordan Weems reacts to striking out Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore during the 11th inning of a baseball game to seal a 7-4 win, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Jordan Weems works out of jam in 10th as Nationals outlast Mariners 7-4 in 11
Jordan Weems worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the 10th inning against the heart of Seattle’s order, Lane Thomas hit a two-run double in the 11th, and the Washington Nationals beat the Mariners 7-4.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carroll and Walker hit back-to-back homers to spark the Diamondbacks past the Rays 8-4
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros following a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jordan Montgomery pitches St. Louis Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Houston Astros
Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2.

Rain was a factor for a second straight night. The game was delayed for 1 hour, 43 minutes following the seventh inning.

Although they’ve played well of late, the Reds have one of the worst ERAs in baseball. Abbott (4-0) has done his part to improve that. He allowed a run and two hits in six innings in his fifth career start Tuesday. This outing actually raised his ERA slightly to 1.21. The rookie lefty struck out eight with three walks.

“Just go out and do a job as best you can each day,” Abbott said.

Lucas Sims pitched a scoreless seventh despite two walks and a hit batter. Buck Farmer worked the eighth, and Alexis Díaz pitched a hitless ninth for his 22nd save in 22 chances. Díaz has converted 27 opportunities in a row, the longest active streak in the majors.

He’s also one shy of Rob Dibble’s club record of 23 consecutive saves to start a season in 1991.

The Orioles put two men on in the ninth. Ryan O’Hearn was hit by a pitch, then he took second on what looked like defensive indifference until he turned around and headed back toward first, apparently thinking the ball had been fouled off.

The Reds had a chance to retire O’Hearn for the final out while he was between bases, but after he realized his mistake and tried to make it back to second, Díaz threw wildly to second and he was safe. The play was scored as a caught stealing and an error on Díaz.

After a walk to Adam Frazier, Austin Hays lined out to center to end the game.

Tyler Wells (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out seven with one walk.

The Orioles went ahead 1-0 on a second-inning sacrifice fly by Ryan McKenna. McLain’s double tied it in the fourth, and he gave the Reds the lead two innings later with a drive to right-center. Friedl added a solo shot of his own in the eighth.

Second baseman Jonathan India made two terrific plays in the field, a catch of Anthony Santander’s shallow fly in the sixth, and a lunging catch-and-tag to nab Cedric Mullins stealing after he walked to lead off the Baltimore seventh.

“Lucas got a scoreless inning, but it wasn’t the easiest inning,” Bell said. “That particular play was a big part of it.”

ROSTER MOVE

Cincinnati designated RHP Luke Wong for assignment after he made his big league debut Monday. The Reds selected the contract of RHP Alec Mills from Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Hays hobbled around a bit after running into the wall while trying to make a catch in foul ground in left field in the ninth. He stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson (8-5) takes on Luke Weaver (1-2) of the Reds in the series finale Wednesday night. Weaver has allowed 23 runs in 22 1/3 innings over his last five starts, but Cincinnati won each of those games.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports