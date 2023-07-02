FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Sports

Stephenson’s pinch-hit homer in the 8th inning lifts the Reds over the Padres 4-3

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) celebrates with catcher Luke Maile (22) after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) celebrates with catcher Luke Maile (22) after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson (37) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson (37) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl (29) hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds’ TJ Friedl (29) hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley (27) reacts after catching a foul ball hit by San Diego Padres' Manny Machado during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley (27) reacts after catching a foul ball hit by San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts, right, reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts, right, reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson, right, does an interview with Bally Sports broadcaster Jim Day following a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson, right, does an interview with Bally Sports broadcaster Jim Day following a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By JEFF WALLNER
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent the Cincinnati Reds to their latest dramatic victory, 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings for the surprising young Reds, who remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to tie it 2-all, but the disappointing Padres lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Stephenson batted for slumping Joey Votto and launched the first pitch from Nick Martinez into the visitors’ bullpen in right field for his fifth career pinch-hit homer.

San Diego trimmed it to 4-3 in the ninth when Jake Cronenworth’s two-out double scored Gary Sánchez, but Alexis Díaz retired pinch-hitter Rougned Odor on a line drive to second base for his 23rd save.

After allowing two singles in the first, Abbott retired the next 15 batters with eight strikeouts. The left-hander permitted one run and four hits with one walk, setting down 21 of his final 25 batters. He has a 1.21 ERA after six career starts.

Kim’s homer ended Abbott’s day. Tatis tied it at 2 with a drive off winning pitcher Lucas Sims (2-1).

Tom Cosgrove (1-1) took the loss.

Adrian Morejon tossed three scoreless innings for the Padres in place of Yu Darvish, who hasn’t pitched since June 21 due to illness.

Steer launched his 14th home run of the season, a two-run shot into the upper deck in left field off Tim Hill to put the Reds ahead 2-0 in the fourth.

Steer is the first Reds rookie since 1953 to reach 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

ROUGH STRETCH

Votto homered three times in his first four games after returning from shoulder surgery. But after going 0 for 2 on Sunday, the first baseman is hitless in his past 20 at-bats, his longest skid since going 22 straight in August 2022.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds right-hander Derek Law (right elbow strain) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres: Had not announced a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.96 ERA) starts Monday at last-place Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports