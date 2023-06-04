Lightning suspected cause in tank fire that forced evacuation in southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An evacuation order was lifted early Sunday for residents near a southwest Louisiana refining company where lighting is believed to have sparked a fire at a chemical storage tank.

The fire at Calcasieu Refining in Lake Charles was reported Saturday afternoon as a storm moved through. Louisiana State Police said it was extinguished early Sunday. The tank contained the volatile toxic chemical napthalene.

No injuries were reported.

An evacuation was ordered for people within 1.5 miles of the facility. Multiple fire brigades fought the fire, which was put out around 4 a.m. The evacuation orer was lifted at 6 a.m.

“Crews will remain on site for the next several days to monitor the damaged tank and product to ensure the safety of the public,” Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said in an email.