Sports

Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23

 
HOUSTON (AP) — Reggie Chaney, a forward who was part of Houston’s Final Four team in 2021, has died. He was 23.

Chaney was found unresponsive in an apartment in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told the Houston Chronicle. Ciesco added that the cause of death was unknown, but that foul play was not suspected following a preliminary investigation.

Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement that Chaney was “the ultimate teammate, the identity of our Cougar basketball culture and a winner.”

“Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives,” Sampson said. “Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever. I love you and will miss you dearly.”

Chaney spent two years at Arkansas before joining the Cougars for the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 32 games with 13 starts as Houston reached the Final Four for the first time since the Phi Slama Jama teams made it three straight years from 1982-84.

Chaney played in 104 games over three seasons with the Cougars, averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Sampson said in his statement that Chaney had signed a contract to play professionally in Greece and was set to leave next week.

“Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts,” Houston president Renu Khator posted on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman posted on X that Chaney was a “relentless worker who was loved by his teammates.”