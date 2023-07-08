Messiah Bright’s goal carries the Orlando Pride to a victory over OL Reign in NWSL action

Messiah Bright scored to lead the Orlando Pride to a 1-0 win over the visiting OL Reign on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Bright sprinted into the box, beat her defender, and headed in a cross from Julie Doyle in the 16th minute. Bright leads all rookies with four goals in the NWSL this season.

The Reign, who entered the match with the second-most goals in the league, to five shots — their fewest this season.

Orlando (6-8-1) finished with 16 shots, beating Reign for just the second time in 15 games.

For the second week, OL Reign was without eight players who are preparing for the World Cup with their national teams. Orlando was missing two.

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce made six saves for the Reign (7-5-3).

RACING LOUISVILLE 2, CURRENT 1

Paige Monaghan scored just at the start of the second half, leading Racing Louisville to the home win over Kansas City.

Michelle Cooper scored in the seventh minute to give the Current an early lead.

Elli Pikkujamsa tied the game in the 20th, scoring off a rebound.

At the start of the second half, Monaghan dribbled up the field and unleashed a shot from the top of the box that found the right corner. Rookie Kayla Fischer earned her first assist.

Subbing into the match in the 81st minute, Racing’s Nadia Nadim got her first minutes of the season after tearing her ACL last fall. Alex Loera entered for Current for her action since April 1 due to injury.

Adrianna Franch made seven saves for the Current. Racing defender Abby Erceg came up with consecutive blocks in the 93rd minute to help preserve the win.

Louisville (4-4-7) was without five players who are heading to the World Cup. Wang Shuang played in the match before joining China for the tournament.

Racing had 26 shots compared to just six for Kansas City (5-10-0), which was missing two World Cup-bound players.

RED STARS 1, DASH 0

Rookie Penelope Hocking scored on her first touch as Chicago won at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.

It was a defensive battle in the first half, with both teams managing just three shots.

In the 69th minute, Cari Roccaro’s shot from distance deflected off Bianca St-Georges and fell to Hocking, who scored from close range just a minute after subbing in.

It was Hocking’s first game back after missing the last six games with a leg injury.

Houston (4-5-6) hasn’t scored since June 11, and has just 10 goals in 15 games. The club has five players heading to the World Cup.

The Red Stars (5-9-1), who won their second straight one-goal game, were missing two World Cup-bound players.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports