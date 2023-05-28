Reign earn 4-1 win against Angel City in NWSL

SEATTLE (AP) — Veronica Latsko scored twice and OL Reign bounced back after giving up an early goal to defeat Angel City 4-1 on Saturday.

Claire Emslie scored Angel City’s lone goal in the 27th minute when she snuck a corner kick into the near post.

Megan Rapinoe assisted the next three goals for the Reign in front of the Reign’s home fans at Lumen Field. The first came in the 34th minute when Rapinoe crossed the ball into the box for Elyse Bennett, who slid a shot into the right corner with her first touch.

In the 52nd, Rapinoe passed to Latsko at the top of the box. The forward sent a hard shot into the upper right corner of the goal. Latsko scored again three minutes later, connecting with Rapinoe’s cross into the box.

Quinn made it 4-1 with their first NWSL goal, curling a shot from outside the box into the far-post corner.

The Reign (5-3-1) had 25 shots compared to seven for Angel City (2-4-3).

COURAGE 2, RACING 1

Kerolin and Rikke Madsen each scored and North Carolina held off Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium in Kentucky.

Madsen opened the scoring for North Carolina in the 53rd minute, heading in a cross from Ryan Williams from a tight angle. It was Madsen’s first NWSL goal, and she celebrated with a back handspring.

Kerolin scored in the 60th, becoming the eighth Courage player to score 10 regular season goals, more than any other team since North Carolina joined the league in 2017.

It was Kerolin’s fourth goal of the season for the Courage (4-3-2).

Louisville (2-3-4) avoided the shutout with Jordan Elisabeth Baggett’s goal in the 88th.

RED STARS 1, PRIDE 0

Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher set the NWSL career saves record in the Red Stars’ much-needed victory over Orlando.

Naeher finished with six saves for the Red Stars (2-6-1), who hadn’t won a match since April 15. She now has 520 career saves.

Playing in front of the home crowd in Bridgeview, Illinois, the Red Stars went up in the 22nd when Yuki Ogimi Nagasato headed in Casey Krueger’s cross on the far post. With the goal, Nagasato became the 12th player in league history to get 20 goals and 20 assists.

Naeher, goalkeeper for the U.S. national team, passed Ashlyn Harris for most career saves in the league early in the second half when she stopped a shot from Marta.

Orlando (3-5-1) outshot Chicago 18-2. The loss snapped a four-match unbeaten streak for the Pride.

