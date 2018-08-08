Photo Gallery: Roots of Faith vacation bible school
Roots of Faith ministry center in Sharpsburg transformed into a seaside dock this week while Faith United Methodist Church hosted vacation bible school for dozens of borough children.
Themed “Shipwrecked,” the camp was aimed at helping children grow in their understanding of scripture, the Rev. Scott Shaffer said. Shaffer is the lead pastor at Faith United, the Fox Chapel church that oversees Roots of Faith.
Pastor Ben Phipps reeled in lots of laughs with his impersonation of Spongy the Fisherman while children ages 3 to 13 gathered at the makeshift dock each day for Bible stories and crafts.
Roots is at 800 Main St. For more, contact faithfoxchapel.org/rof