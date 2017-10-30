FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Lutherans come together to mark nearly 500 years since Reformation

 
s Nearly 500 years after a German friar and professor of theology named Martin Luther sparked the Protestant Reformation with his now famous Ninety-five Theses, the church with which he argued and the faith that sprang from his work continue in the process of reformation.

The Rev. James Arter of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church said the five centuries from then until now have taught the Catholic Church and the separate Protestant sects that splintered from it that their faith in Jesus Christ and their coinciding mission of spreading his teachings are not at odds despite divergence in biblical interpretation.

“We’re still in the midst of Reformation. It’s an ongoing, never ending process,” Arter said Sunday after a joint worship service held at the West Leechburg Fireman’s Recreation Hall by a group of four Armstrong County based Lutheran congregations.

Arter used that gathering as an example of the ongoing nature of the reforms first sparked by Luther. Arter said he remembers a time when members of different congregations seldom spoke or interacted with one another, but that when he and his fellow church leaders put out a call for help putting together a joint service, volunteers from all four congregations came together to help mark the anniversary of the moment that started their faith.

Legend has it that on Oct. 31, 1517, Luther nailed his 95 arguments against the contemporary practices of the Catholic Church to the door of the All Saints Church in Wittenberg, Germany. Whether he really posted his theses in such a public and dramatic way is up for historical debate, but the arguments Luther made were quite clear.

Chief among his points was the idea that Catholic church leaders could not sell the faithful forgiveness for their sins through papal indulgences, but rather that only faith in Christ was necessary for salvation.

Luther also argued against faith leaders controlling access to scripture through keeping the biblical texts written entirely in Latin, a language spoken by few but the clergy, and against the conspicuously displayed wealth of the church.

Those ideas still form the basis for Lutheran practices, said the Rev. Blair Morgan, who added that the Catholic Church has slowly found a way to see the truth in most of Luther’s arguments even as the Lutheran congregations have learned to consider other perspectives.

“I think that our two traditions have grown closer together, especially since Vatican II in the sixties. Aspects of that nudged Lutherans to be more open to talking to Catholics and vice versa, in ways that agreements and conversations continue. We are a lot closer. In many ways we are united,” he said.

The Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, informally known as Vatican II, addressed the relationship between the Catholic Church and the quickly modernizing world. It began in October 1962 and ended in December 1965.

Morgan admitted that the two faiths do still have their differences, but he said most of those differences are semantic, not philosophical, and that both faiths are working to find common ground.

“I would say that it has not been up entirely to the Roman Catholic tradition to have come our way, but I would say there has had to be movement on both sides to be open about our unity in Christ,” he said.

He said he has high hopes the First Evangelical and Hebron Lutheran churches in Leechburg, Forks Zion Lutheran Church in Gilpin and St. Paul Highfield Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parks Township that gathered on Sunday can continue to work together in a similar way.

Charles Stull, 19, of Gilpin said marking the Reformation is a yearly event at his home church in Gilpin, but that marking the quincentennial this year, in the presence of other congregations, made the day into something special.

“We talk every year about the Reformation. From the time I was in Sunday school, we talked about Martin Luther in October. But this is the first time all of these churches have come together. I think it was really nice we could get all of us together for something like this,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.